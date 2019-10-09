The top 20 most difficult holes on the PGA Tour 2018-19

These are the 20 most difficult holes on the PGA Tour from the 2018-19 season, based on the Tour’s Shotlink data.

There were a total of 882 holes on 49 golf courses used in tournament play.

The most difficult, according to the data, was the par-4 ninth hole at Sheshan International GC in Shaghai, host of the World Golf Championships-HSBC Champions. Sheshan also had the most difficult par 3 and most difficult par 5 on Tour.

Rank Course Hole Par Yardage Average score to par Tournaments 1 Sheshan International GC 9 4 486 0.435 World Golf Championships-HSBC Champions 2 Torrey Pines GC (South) 12 4 504 0.387 Farmers Insurance Open 3 Riviera CC 12 4 479 0.374 Genesis Open 4 PGA National (Champion) 6 4 479 0.37 The Honda Classic 5 Pebble Beach Golf Links 9 4 526 0.362 U.S. Open 6 Bethpage State Park BK Course 15 4 484 0.36 PGA Championship 7 Royal Portrush Golf Club 11 4 474 0.352 The Open Championship 8 Royal Portrush Golf Club 14 4 473 0.349 The Open Championship 9 Monterey Peninsula CC 1 4 495 0.342 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 10 Sheshan International GC 17 3 212 0.338 World Golf Championships-HSBC Champions 11 Augusta National GC 5 4 495 0.336 Masters Tournament 12 Club de Golf Chapultepec 8 4 525 0.328 World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship 13 Bethpage State Park BK Course 3 3 230 0.322 PGA Championship 13 Bethpage State Park BK Course 12 4 515 0.322 PGA Championship 15 Sheshan International GC 15 4 487 0.321 World Golf Championships-HSBC Champions 15 Pebble Beach Golf Links 2 4 516 0.321 U.S. Open 17 Bethpage State Park BK Course 5 4 478 0.318 PGA Championship 18 Sea Island Resort (Plantation) 15 3 156 0.316 The RSM Classic 18 Spyglass Hill GC 8 4 399 0.316 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 20 Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead) 16 4 475 0.311 Valspar Championship

