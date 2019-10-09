The top 20 most difficult holes on the PGA Tour 2018-19

These are the 20 most difficult holes on the PGA Tour from the 2018-19 season, based on the Tour’s Shotlink data.
There were a total of 882 holes on 49 golf courses used in tournament play.
The most difficult, according to the data, was the par-4 ninth hole at Sheshan International GC in Shaghai, host of the World Golf Championships-HSBC Champions. Sheshan also had the most difficult par 3 and most difficult par 5 on Tour.
|Rank
|Course
|Hole
|Par
|Yardage
|Average score to par
|Tournaments
|1
|Sheshan International GC
|9
|4
|486
|0.435
|World Golf Championships-HSBC Champions
|2
|Torrey Pines GC (South)
|12
|4
|504
|0.387
|Farmers Insurance Open
|3
|Riviera CC
|12
|4
|479
|0.374
|Genesis Open
|4
|PGA National (Champion)
|6
|4
|479
|0.37
|The Honda Classic
|5
|Pebble Beach Golf Links
|9
|4
|526
|0.362
|U.S. Open
|6
|Bethpage State Park BK Course
|15
|4
|484
|0.36
|PGA Championship
|7
|Royal Portrush Golf Club
|11
|4
|474
|0.352
|The Open Championship
|8
|Royal Portrush Golf Club
|14
|4
|473
|0.349
|The Open Championship
|9
|Monterey Peninsula CC
|1
|4
|495
|0.342
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|10
|Sheshan International GC
|17
|3
|212
|0.338
|World Golf Championships-HSBC Champions
|11
|Augusta National GC
|5
|4
|495
|0.336
|Masters Tournament
|12
|Club de Golf Chapultepec
|8
|4
|525
|0.328
|World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship
|13
|Bethpage State Park BK Course
|3
|3
|230
|0.322
|PGA Championship
|13
|Bethpage State Park BK Course
|12
|4
|515
|0.322
|PGA Championship
|15
|Sheshan International GC
|15
|4
|487
|0.321
|World Golf Championships-HSBC Champions
|15
|Pebble Beach Golf Links
|2
|4
|516
|0.321
|U.S. Open
|17
|Bethpage State Park BK Course
|5
|4
|478
|0.318
|PGA Championship
|18
|Sea Island Resort (Plantation)
|15
|3
|156
|0.316
|The RSM Classic
|18
|Spyglass Hill GC
|8
|4
|399
|0.316
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|20
|Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead)
|16
|4
|475
|0.311
|Valspar Championship
