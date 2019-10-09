Houston Open: Fantasy golf power rankings

The 2019-20 PGA Tour season heads down to Texas for the Houston Open at Golf Club of Houston. One of the weakest fields of the season is in attendance as the event has been shifted from the final tune-up for the Masters to be part of the early-season Fall swing.

The last time this event was played was early April 2018, with Ian Poulter defeating Beau Hossler in a playoff to earn a spot at Augusta National.

Henrik Stenson, who is ranked No. 37 in the Official World Golf Ranking, is the top-rated golfer in attendance. Two 2019-20 champs Sebastian Munoz and Cameron Champ, and six former winners of the Houston Open are also participating this week.

The venue measures 7,441 yards and plays as a par 72. It’s hosting the tournament for the 13th time, but the Houston Open will relocate to Memorial Park Golf Course next year.

Fantasy Golf Rankings: Top 30

30. Zack Sucher

Placed T-24 at A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier and T-18 at the Sanderson Farms Championship before skipping the last two events. Ranks seventh in the field in Strokes Gained: Ball Striking.

29. D.A. Points

The 2013 champion hasn’t finished better than T-23 in his five attempts at a second title.

28. Johnson Wagner

Another former champion of GC of Houston. Made the cut in each of the last four Houston Opens, including a co-runner-up finish in 2015.

27. Stewart Cink

Didn’t participate in the 2018 event but made the cut each year from 2014 to 2017.

26. Grayson Murray

A T-14 in 2018 and T-55 in 2017; however, he has missed three straight cuts since beginning his season with a T-36 at The Greenbrier.

25. Michael Thompson

Enjoyed a comeback season last year with a T-7 at the Genesis Open and a T-10 at the RBC Heritage. He will face significantly weaker competition this week.

24. Jason Dufner

The winner of the 2013 PGA Championship has fallen to 179th in the OWGR but ranks fifth in the weak field in Strokes Gained: Ball Striking over the last 24 rounds.

23. Jhonattan Vegas

Made the cut in each of five tries at GC of Houston since 2014 with two top-20 results.

22. Matt Every

Finished T-8 in 2018. Ranks sixth in the field in Strokes Gained: Approach over everyone’s last 24 rounds.

21. Sam Ryder

A solo fifth-place finish here in 2018. Coming off a T-18 last week with 1.33 Strokes Gained: Approach per round.

20. Brian Gay

Three straight made cuts to begin his 2019-20 campaign building to a T-7 last week at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open.

19. Shawn Stefani

A consistently good finisher in Texas, placed fifth in 2014 at GC of Houston.

18. Cameron Tringale

Three consecutive top-45 finishes to open the season before taking last week’s event off. Finished fourth here in 2014 and T-5 in 2015.

17. Bronson Burgoon

Ranks fifth in the field in Strokes Gained: Approach over everyone’s last 24 rounds. Can score low on these relatively easier early-season courses.

16. Sebastian Munoz

Started his season with a T-7 at A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier before winning the Sanderson Farms Championship. He was T-33 at the Safeway Open but missed the cut at the Shriners.

15. Bud Cauley

Ranks ninth in the field in both Bogey Avoidance and Par 4 Efficiency: 450-500 Yards over everyone’s last 24 rounds. Missed the cut last week while losing 2.50 strokes putting in each of the first two rounds.

14. Denny McCarthy

Ranks third on the PGA Tour this season in Strokes Gained: Putting at 1.695 per round. His 12 rounds played are the most of anyone in the top 10.

13. Lanto Griffin

Has started the year with four consecutive top-20 finishes. Ranks 12th on Tour in Strokes Gained: Putting and is the only golfer in the top-69 with 16 rounds played.

12. Cameron Champ

Followed up his victory at the Safeway Open with a missed cut at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open last week. He lost the bulk of his strokes putting and around-the-green but managed to gain 0.91 strokes per round off-the-tee.

11. Beau Hossler

The runner-up the last time this event was played had to re-earn his PGA Tour card on the Korn Ferry Tour last year. He was sixth among those who made the cut in Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green last week.

10. Luke List

Made the cut in each of the last three runnings of the event with a top finish of T-3 in 2017. Made his first cut of the season last week, finishing T-13 at the Shriners while gaining 1.50 strokes per round tee-to-green and 1.33 per round around-the-green.

9. Keegan Bradley

Second to Stenson by the OWGR, Bradley enters the week ranked 43rd. Finished T-5 at this event in 2015 but missed the cut the following year.

8. Daniel Berger

Ranked as high as 18th by the OWGR in 2017, Berger has fallen to 131st entering the week. He has been a course horse with four straight made cuts at GC of Houston, including two fifth-place finishes.

7. Harris English

Three-for-three in made cuts to start the year with two top 10s after finishing no higher than 12th (The Honda Classic) in 28 PGA Tour events last season.

6. Pat Perez

Finished solo third last week at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open. Ranked sixth with 2.03 Strokes Gained: Putting per round.

5. Kyle Stanley

A T-8 in his most recent appearance in 2017 followed a T-19 in 2016. He ranks second in the field in Strokes Gained: Approach over everyone’s last 24 rounds.

4. Brian Harman

Started his 2019-20 schedule with a T-3 at A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier, placed T-14 at the Sanderson Farms Championship and T-18 at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open.

3. Scottie Scheffler

A two-time winner on the Korn Ferry Tour last season will face similar competition this week. Already picked up a T-7 at The Greenbrier.

2. Russell Henley

Hasn’t finished worse than T-8 in the five Houston Opens since 2014, including a victory in 2017.

1. Henrik Stenson

Stenson has a bit of a checkered recent history in Houston. He was the runner-up in 2016, missed the cut in 2017 and was T-6 in 2018. He’s a strong choice for one-and-done pools, as this is likely to be the only time this season he’ll be the top-ranked golfer in the field.