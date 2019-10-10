Houston Open: Live updates, scores, TV info

The PGA Tour’s annual trip to Houston tees off in its new place on the schedule on Thursday morning with the first round of the Houston Open at Golf Club of Houston – Tournament Course.

During this week’s tournament, the fifth of the 2019-20 PGA Tour season, 144 players are competing for a $7,500,000 million purse.

Due to its move to the Fall, the field is lacking a bit this week and features just two of the top 50 players in the Official World Golf Ranking: Henrik Stenson (the tournament favorite) and Keegan Bradley.

Follow along for live updates from Thursday’s opening round of play.

TV info

(All times Eastern)

Thursday

Golf Channel: 3-7 p.m.

PGA Tour Live: 8:15 a.m.-3 p.m.

Jim Herman/D.A. Points/Jhonattan Vegas (8:45 a.m.)

Cameron Champ/Jason Dufner/Henrik Stenson (8:55 a.m.)

Friday

Golf Channel: 3-7 p.m.

PGA Tour Live: 8:15 a.m.-3 p.m.

Andrew Landry/Sebastian Munoz/Pat Perez (8:45 a.m.)

Second group to be voted on via “Fan Vote Friday” Twitter poll

Saturday

Golf Channel: 4-7 p.m.

Sunday

Golf Channel: 4-7 p.m.