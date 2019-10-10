Jeongeun Lee6 wins LPGA's 2019 Louise Suggs Rookie of the Year award

It’s official. The LPGA announced that Jeongeun Lee6 has clinched the 2019 Louise Suggs Rookie of the Year award.

The 2019 U.S. Women’s Open winner has earned 1,273 points, building a 756-point lead over two-time U.S. Women’s Amateur champ Kristen Gillman. There are five events left in the LPGA season.

“For five consecutive years, Korean golfers have won this Rookie of the Year award. I’m part of that list, and I am so proud and honored,” said Lee6 in the release. “This is all thanks to those players who came before me, who have all given me so much advice. Since the season is almost over, I want to finish strong for the rest of our tournaments and perform well.”

Lee6 has 10 top-20 finishes this season and ranks fourth in the world. She’s second on the money list behind Jin Young Ko as well as the Rolex Player of the Year standings.

Recent rookie winners include: Jin Young Ko (2018), Sung Hyun Park (2017), In Gee Chun (2016) and Sei Young Kim (2015).

Thirteen South Koreans have won the award. Paula Creamer was the last American to win the honor in 2005.