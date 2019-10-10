Cool Masters tradition extends to Jennifer Kupcho months after ANWA win

A Masters tradition brought a special surprise to Jennifer Kupcho, the former Wake Forest player who won the inaugural women’s tournament at Augusta National.

Kupcho shared a photo Wednesday of two crystal highball glasses she received for making eagle on the par-5 13th hole during the final round of the Augusta National Women’s Amateur on April 6. She shot a final-round 5-under 67 at Augusta National to finish 10 under for the tournament, four strokes ahead of runner-up Maria Fassi. Rounds 1 and 2 were held at Champions Retreat Golf Club.

According to Augusta.com, the tradition at the Masters began in 1954, when any player in the field who made an eagle received a crystal highball glass. That changed in 1963, when an eagle was rewarded with a pair of crystal goblets. Today a player who cards an eagle during the Masters gets a pair of highball glasses. And apparently the same goes for the ANWA too.