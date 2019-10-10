Suzann Pettersen pens heartfelt letter on motherhood, magical Solheim moment

Suzann Pettersen detailed her journey from the start of motherhood to retirement in a heartfelt letter on lpga.com.

The fiery Norwegian, who enjoyed a fairy-tale ending at Gleneagles, talked about the process of getting pregnant and the frustrations of being grounded for the 2018 season. It was also a moment of revelation for the overachiever, who learned to shut off her mind from golf for the first time in decades.

“I remember my uncle, who is a doctor, saying, ‘What is nine months out of your life?’ I realized that it’s actually nothing,” wrote Pettersen. “And by the same token, it was everything. Being forced to slow down, to stay put, set my mind at ease. Once it became obvious that I was going to take at least a full year off, it was like a weight had been lifted off my chest.”

And then came the life-changing moment of welcoming Herman into the world, followed by the full-court press of European teammates to get her game ready for the Solheim Cup. She never dreamed it could end this way.

“What you can’t see on video is the relief I felt,” she wrote. “I knew in that instant that I would never have to ask myself ‘what if…?’ I would never have to wonder if I could make it back. I had answered all those questions. It was a fairytale ending, one I couldn’t have imagined.”