Tiger Woods announces new golf-entertainment business venture with PopStroke

Tiger Woods is getting into the golf-entertainment business with a new business venture that will compete with the likes of TopGolf, Drive Shack and other venues that marry traditional golf with cutting-edge technology.

TGR, Tiger Woods Ventures and PopStroke Entertainment Group today announced they have entered into a strategic partnership.

Founded in 2018, PopStroke is a technology-infused golf-entertainment concept featuring professionally designed putting courses and food and beverage.

PopStroke currently has one facility in Port St. Lucie, Florida. Locations in Scottsdale, Arizona and Fort Myers, Florida currently are under development, and several additional sites are planned for 2020 and beyond. TGR Design and Tiger Woods will be responsible for designing the putting courses at all future PopStroke locations.

“This is a natural extension of my golf course design philosophy and my TGR Design business,” Woods said. “Our goal has always been to design courses that bring people together and are fun for golfers of all abilities and ages.”

Infusing the traditional putt-putt experience, which hasn’t changed in years, with a dose of technology is expected to create a more social and entertaining experience.

The PopStroke experience is enhanced with a technology platform consisting of the soon-to-be released electronic scorekeeping golf ball, the “iPutt” ball. The ball transmits scores electronically to the custom PopStroke app, which can be downloaded in the Apple and Android App stores. Players will be able to compete against each other in a tournament environment while earning “Pop Bucks” through the PopStroke loyalty rewards app program.

“Some of my happiest memories are spending time with my pops (Earl) on the golf course having putting contests,” Woods said. “I’m looking forward to others enjoying time with their kids at PopStroke. This is a new way for individuals to experience the game of golf. It’s about bringing people together.”

Food, soft drinks, signature cocktails, a variety of craft beer and wine options are also available on the app for delivery directly to a golf course location or at the onsite full-service restaurant and bar. Woods has previous experience in the restaurant business as owner of The Woods Jupiter, his flagship restaurant in Jupiter, Florida.

“Tiger Woods has had the most significant impact in growing the game of golf around the world and his investment and partnership in PopStroke will undoubtedly introduce the game to a new and wider audience of participants,” said PopStroke founder Greg Bartoli.

Pete Bevacqua, former CEO of the PGA of America and president of NBC Sports, has agreed to be a member of the board of directors.