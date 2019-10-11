Joe LaCava on caddying for Tiger Woods, pace of play, the next PGA Tour star

MENASHA – Of all the things it takes to be a successful caddie, Joe LaCava knows one thing stands out more than anything else.

“I tell people I’m in the Caddie Hall of Fame because I work for hall of fame golfers. That’s how it works,” LaCava said with a smile.

The 55-year-old Connecticut native has spent nearly three decades caddying on the PGA Tour for some of golf’s biggest stars, including major winners Fred Couples, Davis Love III, Justin Leonard and Dustin Johnson. Since 2011, he has been on the bag for golf’s biggest star, Tiger Woods.

LaCava, who was inducted into the Caddie Hall of Fame in August before the BMW Championship in Medinah, Illinois, was at North Shore Golf Club recently as the featured guest for the Bay-Lakes Council’s third annual Golden Eagle Dinner.

He took a few minutes before the reception to answer questions for USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin about his famous boss, his favorite golf courses, the troubling pace of play on the PGA Tour and who he sees as the next big star on tour.

Can you break some news for me? Will Tiger pick himself to play in the Presidents Cup?

If I knew I would tell you, and if he knew he would tell us. I think he wants to wait to see how he plays in Japan. I think he wants to see how the guys are playing outside the top eight between now and Nov. 1 when he makes his picks. So, honestly, I think it’s smart that he waits that long. You want the hot players and you want the guys who are playing well at the time. I don’t think he knows at this moment. I hope he does because I would rather work it. Either way I’m going, but I’d love to work it again.

The Ryder Cup will be here next year, an hour away at Whistling Straits. What kind of venue will that be for a Ryder Cup in match play instead of stroke play?

I think you can make some big numbers. You can easily make a bogey or a double bogey and be out of a hole, which will swing a lot of matches either way, which I think is very exciting. It’s not one of those courses like a U.S. Open course where you just try to par, par, par. There’s some great opportunities to make birdies and there’s some trouble out there. So I think in terms of match play, it will be fantastic. And I think it will be great for the fans because they don’t get a lot of golf up here period, so I think the people will come out crazed like they did in St. Louis for the PGA. And I think it will be set up perfectly for that. And then those finishing holes — to end on 15, 16, 17 — will be fantastic.

What is your favorite course when you are caddying?

My favorite tournament is Augusta. That’s the easy answer. I think every caddie would say that. I do enjoy going to the British Open, no matter the venue. I think it’s a great atmosphere, great tournament, it’s where it all started. So those are my two favorite tournaments to work. In terms of the golf courses, I love Muirfield Village in Ohio. I love Riviera. And I love Sawgrass. Those are probably my top three that we play every (year). There’s plenty that we don’t play all the time that are great, classic golf courses. But in terms of seeing every year, those are my three favorites.

What’s the most challenging course for you?

Augusta! TV does it no justice. It’s up and down. It’s a long week. There’s a lot of late practice runs, long practice runs. That’s not a complaint. That’s a fact. That’s a grind. That’s a tough week. The British can be tough, too, because you never know what the weather is going to be like so the bag’s heavy. As we get older, that’s tougher for me. And that’s a grind. But it’s worth every minute of it because, like I said, it’s my favorite tournament to work outside of Augusta.

Pace of play is a hot topic on the tour right now. Do you feel like it’s getting better and if it’s not, how would you fix it?

I think until you start penalizing guys actual strokes, nothing’s going to be done to speed it up. I mean, the fines compared to what they’re playing for aren’t going to do it. If a guy knows he gets maybe two bad times that he’ll get penalized a shot or two, he’ll speed it up in a hurry. I think that’s the only way you can do it. Nobody wants slow play. The spectators don’t want to see it. The players in the group don’t want to see it. Nobody wants to see it. I think it’s a small percentage of guys that slow things up and once it slows down, everything gets backed up and it’s tough.

The crowds at the Waste Management Phoenix Open are notorious for being loud and borderline obnoxious. It seems like galleries at other tournaments are starting to emulate that. Do you feel like some of the crowds at other places are starting to cross the line?

You see that here and there a little bit. I like the atmosphere at the 16th hole at the Waste Management. I don’t think as a golfer you’d want it every week and you certainly don’t want it on every hole, but for one hole I think the guys can put up with it. And if they don’t want to put up with it, there’s plenty of other tournaments to play. I like that kind of atmosphere. I just don’t think you can bring it into every hole or every tournament. That would be a little bit much. A small percentage of fans are knuckleheads that yell something, but for the most part the crowds are great and fantastic.

You’re kind of the barrier between the crowd and Tiger. How do you deal with fans when they maybe start to push the limits?

You certainly try to be nice all the time, certainly at first it’s, ‘Guys, settle down, settle down.’ We have tour security and we have regular security out there from local cops. Those guys handle it better than I do. But if guys are making noise, sometimes you have to be a little firm with them and just tell them not shut up, per se, but you have to be firm with them and tell them to be quiet please. Like I said, 99 percent of the people are great. You might have one knucklehead with a camera on him or one knucklehead who has had a few too many might say something stupid, but for the most part they are pretty good.

Do you feel some of the older, great golf courses are becoming obsolete because of the distance in the game right now?

I know Augusta has bought more property and expanded the fifth hole. I think they may do the same thing to 13 at some point. I think if they have the property they can keep up with the times because they can move the tees back, but some of the old school tournaments just can’t move back any further and they probably will become obsolete. I don’t see it going the other way unless there’s some regulations coming out because there’s technology. The balls are getting better. The shafts are getting better. And you obviously have to give some credit to the players. I think they’re stronger, bigger, keeping themselves in shape. It’s a combination of all of that. So unfortunately, yes, some of the old school courses will become obsolete because you can’t play a major tournament at 6,700 or 6,800 yards unfortunately. It’s just not going to happen.

What did it mean to you when Tiger reached out to see if you were interested in caddying for him?

It meant the world to me. You got what I consider the greatest player of all time reaching out to you to see if you want to caddie for him. He was almost like, ‘I know I haven’t played much lately and I’m hurt a lot, but would you take a shot and work with me?’ I thought that was fantastic. My wife tells me all the time, sometimes you pinch yourself and sometimes I guess you have to pinch yourself because you don’t realize how great I’ve had it. Again, it’s been a lot of hard work up to this point but the fact that Tiger is calling me to caddie is the greatest thing ever.

How special was the night you were inducted into the Caddie Hall of Fame?

A very nice night. I had 12 caddie buddies there. Tiger and his girl and his crew showed up, which was fantastic. He didn’t have to do that. I know he’s at the event already, but still he takes an hour out of his night to do that is fantastic. That meant a lot to me. I was humbled by it and it’s a great honor. I tell people I’m in the Caddie Hall of Fame because I work for hall of fame golfers. That’s how it works.

Who’s impressed you in the last few years among the young players who have come out on tour?

The guy that comes to my mind if you’re talking guys 25 and under is probably Justin Thomas. It’s a combination of two things. Obviously he has the physical gift of playing, but he has a great mind for it. He’s a grinder. He works his butt off. He wants it badly. But he doesn’t take himself too seriously to the point where he can’t play golf. He’s got a good head on his shoulders. So if I’m buying stock on a guy 25 and under, it’s Justin Thomas.

It’s a 550-yard par-5. Just you and Tiger on the tee, with a $10,000 bet. Who wins the hole?

(Laughs) He’s going to win the hole. Now, if you give me a stroke we could talk about me having a chance. I don’t hit it very far. 550 would be tough for me. I can do the math. If I hit a decent drive and a decent 3-wood, I’d still probably have 60 or 70 yards, which I’m money from 60 or 70 yards. I’d like to think I’d have a birdie putt. But with no strokes, I got no chance.

How often do you and Tiger disagree on a club or a read on a putt, and who wins the argument?

We’ll have differences of opinion on clubs and reads, but it never turns into an argument. The most important thing for me is if I’m thinking 6 and he’s thinking 7, I’ll plead my case for as long as I can. But then I know when to back off. I have to make sure that he’s comfortable and confident that he has the right club, because that in turn makes him put a better swing on it. So even if I think really deep down — and I’m very stubborn that way and I always think I’m right, and he’s very similar, too — again it’s more important that he’s comfortable over the ball. He’s the one that’s got to hit it. He may try to hook a 7-iron and hit it hard where I was thinking a high 6-iron so we’ll discuss that. But no blowups or no arguments, per se. And then, I know when I’m wrong. If I read a putt and it did the opposite of what I said? Listen, am I going to read every putt right? Of course not. But the great thing about Tiger is he never comes back to me and says, ‘Oh, bad read or bad club.’ Never. Not once. He’s never done that to me. And that’s the good thing. He takes ownership of everything and I think that’s what’s made him a world class player. He doesn’t ever look for an excuse. He doesn’t blame anyone else.