Rickie Fowler, Allison Stokke got married on the beach

Almost three years ago to the day, Rickie Fowler went viral at the 2016 Ryder Cup at Hazeltine when he was the lone player without a significant other in a celebration photo after Team USA defeated the Europeans 17-11.

He then recreated the photo just months later on his annual spring break trip with Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas and Smylie Kaufman.

It’s safe to say Fowler won’t be alone for many more photos after the 30-year-old tied the knot with girlfriend Allison Stokke last weekend on a beautiful beach.

Fowler began dating Stokke, a former former pole vaulter at Cal and current fitness model, in 2017. The couple became engaged in June 2018.