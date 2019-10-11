Tiger Woods' caddie Joe LaCava opens up on Presidents Cup selections

Tiger Woods has been making headlines recently from his time with Michael Strahan on “Good Morning America” to his treasure excursion with Jimmy Fallon on “The Tonight Show.”

Earlier this week it was Woods’ caddie, Joe LaCava, who made a headline or two with some comments on a massive decision that awaits his boss.

The 15-time major champion will captain his first Presidents Cup team later this year in Australia, and with eight players already qualified, Woods must now pick the last four.

Does LaCava think Woods, who boasts a 24-15-1 record in eight appearances, will pick himself?