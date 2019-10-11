Tiger Woods' caddie Joe LaCava opens up on Presidents Cup selections

Tiger Woods has been making headlines recently from his time with Michael Strahan on “Good Morning America” to his treasure excursion with Jimmy Fallon on “The Tonight Show.”
Earlier this week it was Woods’ caddie, Joe LaCava, who made a headline or two with some comments on a massive decision that awaits his boss.
The 15-time major champion will captain his first Presidents Cup team later this year in Australia, and with eight players already qualified, Woods must now pick the last four.
Does LaCava think Woods, who boasts a 24-15-1 record in eight appearances, will pick himself?
“If I knew I would tell you, and if he knew he would tell us,” LaCava told The Post-Crescent. “I think he wants to wait to see how he plays in Japan. I think he wants to see how the guys are playing outside the top eight between now and Nov. 1 when he makes his picks.”
Currently recovering from a fifth knee operation that occurred in August, Woods will next tee it up Oct. 20 in The Challenge, a Skins game in Japan with Rory McIlroy, Hideki Matsuyama and Jason Day. That next week Woods will then tee off his 2019-20 PGA Tour campaign at the inaugural Zozo Championship at Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club in Chiba, Japan.
After those events, Woods will make his four picks.
LaCava added that he doesn’t think Woods knows who he will pick from a lot of names that include himself, Tony Finau, 2019 U.S. Open champion Gary Woodland, Rickie Fowler, Patrick Reed, Chez Reavie and Kevin Kisner. While LaCava selfishly wishes Woods picks himself so LaCava can be on the bag for the event once again, he does think it’s smart that Woods is waiting to see how the players fare in Asia.
“So, honestly, I think it’s smart that he waits that long,” LaCava explained. “You want the hot players and you want the guys who are playing well at the time.”
