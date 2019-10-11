Tyrrell Hatton disrupted by loud noise — his fiancee closing a port-a-potty door

English golfer Tyrrell Hatton was far from happy with one spectator who created a loud noise shutting a port-a-potty door Friday on the 11th hole at the European Tour’s Italian Open in Rome.

Noticeably distracted by the noise in his setup, Hatton stopped his swing in frustration and tried to regroup.

Then he saw who the port-a-potty door shutter was: his fiancee, Emily Braisher.

In a television broadcast for the European Tour posted on Instagram, Hatton can be heard quizzically saying, “is that you?”

Then he turned around and said to commentators chuckling, “that’s my fiancee” before joking out loud to her from afar, “you should be ashamed.”

Hatton and Braisher got engaged last year around Christmas. The 27-year-old Hatton has three European Tour wins in is career, including 2017’s Italian Open. He tied for sixth in the 2018 U.S. Open and also tied for sixth in The Open Championship this past year.