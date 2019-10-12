Gear: FootJoy Contour, Contour Casual golf shoes

Price: $119.95 (Contour Casual), $129.95 (Contour), $159.95 (Contour Boa)

Specs: Proprietary NappaLUXE leather, EVA midsole and a polyurethane midsole. One-year waterproof protection.

Times and styles change, but when it comes to golf footwear, you can never go wrong with comfort. While plenty of golfers ride in a cart, many walk 18 holes every week. Lightweight, comfortable shoes that provide traction and keep your feet dry are a must.

With the re-release of the Contour and Contour Casual shoes, FootJoy’s most popular shoes ever, the company is putting comfort first while trying to keep the style relaxed.

For golfers who prefer a shoe with spikes, the Contour features two in the heel and four in the forefoot area, complemented by traction elements designed into the cup sole. The outsole was designed to have more cushioning, weigh less and provide more support.

The upper is made from a proprietary leather material called NappaLUXE that feels soft and is waterproof. The Contour, available in white, black, navy and grey, is available as a lace-up or with a Boa lacing system that allows golfers who turn a dial and tighten the shoes in tiny increments to achieve the perfect fit.

For golfers who enjoy playing in a spikeless shoe, the Contour Casual, which comes in charcoal, navy, taupe and brown, is a relaxed-looking shoe that is as comfortable walking around town as it is on the course. Like the Contour, it comes with a one-year waterproof warranty.