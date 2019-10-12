Houston Open: Final round tee times, TV info

The PGA Tour’s annual trip to Houston teed off in its new place on the schedule this week and concludes Sunday with the final round of the Houston Open at Golf Club of Houston – Tournament Course.

After a weather delayed play by two hours on Friday, the remainder of the second round and the third round were completed Saturday at Golf Club of Houston.

Lanto Griffin leads at 11 under headed into Sunday after shooting a third-round 65 with nine birdies and two bogeys. Griffin leads Mark Hubbard by one stroke and sits two strokes ahead of a three-way tie for second place between Cameron Triangle, Beau Hossler and Peter Malnati at 9 under.

During this week’s tournament, the fifth of the 2019-20 PGA Tour season, 144 players are competing for a $7,500,000 million purse.

Below are the tee times for the final round of the Houston Open.

1st Tee – Sunday

All times are listed in Eastern time.

Tee time Players 8:25 a.m. Joseph Bramlett, J.J. Spaun 8:35 a.m. Jim Herman, Grahm DeLaet 8:45 a.m. Russell Henley, Nelson Ledesma 8:55 a.m. Dominic Bozzelli, Bill Haas 9:05 a.m. Jeremy Gandon, Rhein Gibson 9:15 a.m. Shawn Stefani, Luke List 9:25 a.m. Martin Laird, Ricky Barnes 9:35 a.m. Brendon Todd, Seamus Power 9:45 a.m. Cole Hammer (a), Sebastian Cappelen 9:55 a.m. Rob Oppenheim, Zac Blair 10:05 a.m. Sebastián Muñoz, Georgia McNeill 10:15 a.m. Robert Garrigus, Rich Beam 10:25 a.m. Michael Gellerman, Michael Gligic 10:35 a.m. Ryan Brehm, Cameron Champ 10:45 a.m. Patrick Rodgers, Chandler Phillips 10:55 a.m. Chris Stroud, Rafael Campos 11:05 a.m. Ben Taylor, Maverick McNealy 11:15 a.m. Boo Weekly, Nick Watney 11:25 a.m. Andy Zhang, J.J. Henry 11:35 a.m. James Hahn, Roberto Castro

TV info

All viewing information is listed in Eastern time.

Sunday

Golf Channel: 4-7 p.m.

PGA Tour Radio: 2-7 p.m.