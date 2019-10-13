History tied while Emory, Carnegie Mellon lead at Golfweek Div. III Fall Invitational

Emory men’s golf and the Carnegie Mellon women lead the way after the first round of play at the Golfweek Div. III Fall Invitational at Sandestin Golf & Beach Resort in Miramar Beach, Florida, but nobody got off to a hotter start on the Florida coast than Illinois Wesleyan’s Rob Wuethrich.

The junior from Bloomington, Ill. set the school record and tied the tournament record on Sandestin’s Raven Golf Course with a bogey-free 7-under 64 in the opening round of play to take the individual lead. Wuethrich tied the previous mark set by Oglethorpe’s Kyle Shealy, who made eight birdies and one bogey in the Fall of 2015 at the Raven.

Wuethrich’s Titan teammate Skylar LeVine is in second, two shots back at 5 under. LaGrange College’s Cameron Starr is in third at 4 under, followed by five players T-4 at 3 under: Britt Pero (Oglethorpe), Eric Yiu (Emory), Connor Bruce (Huntingdon College), Max Schwarz (Emory) and Andre Chi (Methodist).

Golfweek Div. III Fall Invitational

Men’s team leaderboard | Men’s individual leaderboard

Women’s team leaderboard | Women’s individual leaderboard

Despite having the top two individuals, the Titans sit fourth at even par behind Greensboro (-2) and Huntingdon (-1). Hampden-Sydney College and Methodist at T-5 at 1 over.

On the women’s side playing at Sandestin’s Baytowne Golf Club, Centre College’s Bailey Plourde leads the way after an even-par 72. Southwestern’s Madison Goldberg is in second at 1 over, followed by Alexis Sudjianto (Carnegie Mellon), Jorie Hodapp (Berry College) and Charlotte Simpson (Carnegie Mellon) all T-3 at 3 over.

Wisconsin-Whitewater and Southwestern trail Carnegie Mellon by five at 26 over in the women’s team standings, followed by Rhodes at 27 over and Berry at 29 over.

Day 2 action takes place on Monday with the final round set for Tuesday.