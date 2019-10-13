How much each golfer won at the Houston Open

Lanto Griffin won his first PGA Tour event Sunday at the Houston Open Sunday at Golf Club of Houston after saving par on a 6-foot putt on the 18th hole.
Griffin finished at 14 under after a final-round 69, one-stroke ahead of Mark Hubbard and Scott Harrington.
The Houston Open was the fifth regular-season event on the PGA Tour’s 2019-20 schedule. There are 49 events on the FedEx Cup schedule, which will conclude with the Tour Championship at East Lake in Atlanta on Aug. 30, 2020.
Here are the results and player-by-player earnings for the Houston Open.
|Position
|Player
|To Par
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|Total
|Earnings
|1
|Lanto Griffin
|-14
|66
|74
|65
|69
|274
|$1,350,000
|T2
|Scott Harrington
|-13
|69
|67
|72
|67
|275
|$667,500
|T2
|Mark Hubbard
|-13
|68
|69
|69
|69
|275
|$667,500
|T4
|Harris English
|-11
|70
|72
|69
|66
|277
|$286,875
|T4
|Xin-Jun Zhang
|-11
|67
|76
|68
|66
|277
|$286,875
|T4
|Talor Gooch
|-11
|64
|72
|72
|69
|277
|$286,875
|T4
|Sepp Straka
|-11
|65
|71
|72
|69
|277
|$286,875
|T4
|Carlos Ortiz
|-11
|70
|67
|71
|69
|277
|$286,875
|T9
|Bud Cauley
|-10
|72
|69
|70
|67
|278
|$196,875
|T9
|Chad Campbell
|-10
|70
|72
|68
|68
|278
|$196,875
|T9
|Stewart Cink
|-10
|70
|68
|71
|69
|278
|$196,875
|T9
|Denny McCarthy
|-10
|71
|72
|66
|69
|278
|$196,875
|T13
|Bronson Burgoon
|-9
|69
|73
|71
|66
|279
|$142,500
|T13
|Doc Redman
|-9
|71
|72
|69
|67
|279
|$142,500
|T13
|Cameron Tringale
|-9
|68
|71
|68
|72
|279
|$142,500
|T13
|Beau Hossler
|-9
|70
|69
|68
|72
|279
|$142,500
|T17
|Maverick McNealy
|-8
|68
|74
|73
|65
|280
|$110,625
|T17
|Austin Cook
|-8
|64
|74
|70
|72
|280
|$110,625
|T17
|Brandon Wu
|-8
|69
|70
|69
|72
|280
|$110,625
|T17
|Peter Malnati
|-8
|69
|65
|73
|73
|280
|$110,625
|T21
|Boo Weekley
|-7
|70
|73
|71
|67
|281
|$88,125
|T21
|Kyle Stanley
|-7
|70
|71
|70
|70
|281
|$88,125
|T23
|Cameron Champ
|-6
|69
|75
|71
|67
|282
|$67,125
|T23
|Andy Zhang
|-6
|68
|73
|73
|68
|282
|$67,125
|T23
|James Hahn
|-6
|69
|73
|72
|68
|282
|$67,125
|T23
|Ryan Armour
|-6
|70
|74
|67
|71
|282
|$67,125
|T23
|Kramer Hickok
|-6
|68
|73
|69
|72
|282
|$67,125
|T28
|Luke List
|-5
|71
|73
|73
|66
|283
|$42,482
|T28
|Ricky Barnes
|-5
|71
|73
|73
|66
|283
|$42,482
|T28
|Brendon Todd
|-5
|76
|67
|74
|66
|283
|$42,482
|T28
|Zac Blair
|-5
|68
|76
|72
|67
|283
|$42,482
|T28
|Sebastian Munoz
|-5
|70
|74
|72
|67
|283
|$42,482
|T28
|Michael Gligic
|-5
|67
|75
|74
|67
|283
|$42,482
|T28
|Nick Watney
|-5
|67
|73
|74
|69
|283
|$42,482
|T28
|Tyler McCumber
|-5
|66
|74
|73
|70
|283
|$42,482
|T28
|Robert Streb
|-5
|72
|68
|72
|71
|283
|$42,482
|T28
|Russell Knox
|-5
|71
|70
|71
|71
|283
|$42,482
|T28
|Scottie Scheffler
|-5
|69
|74
|69
|71
|283
|$42,482
|T28
|Matt Every
|-5
|70
|72
|70
|71
|283
|$42,482
|T28
|Sam Ryder
|-5
|70
|69
|72
|72
|283
|$42,482
|T28
|Wes Roach
|-5
|69
|68
|72
|74
|283
|$42,482
|T42
|Martin Laird
|-4
|70
|73
|74
|67
|284
|$28,125
|T42
|Brice Garnett
|-4
|71
|72
|70
|71
|284
|$28,125
|T42
|Brian Gay
|-4
|69
|74
|69
|72
|284
|$28,125
|T45
|Rob Oppenheim
|-3
|71
|73
|72
|69
|285
|$21,825
|T45
|Ryan Brehm
|-3
|72
|72
|71
|70
|285
|$21,825
|T45
|Roberto Castro
|-3
|73
|69
|72
|71
|285
|$21,825
|T45
|D.J. Trahan
|-3
|73
|70
|71
|71
|285
|$21,825
|T45
|Henrik Norlander
|-3
|68
|76
|69
|72
|285
|$21,825
|T45
|Lucas Bjerregaard
|-3
|70
|73
|70
|72
|285
|$21,825
|T51
|Michael Gellerman
|-2
|72
|72
|71
|71
|286
|$18,262
|T51
|Patrick Rodgers
|-2
|69
|70
|76
|71
|286
|$18,262
|T51
|Braden Bailey
|-2
|67
|74
|72
|73
|286
|$18,262
|T51
|Bo Hoag
|-2
|72
|71
|70
|73
|286
|$18,262
|T55
|Rich Beem
|-1
|69
|71
|76
|71
|287
|$17,400
|T55
|Ben Taylor
|-1
|71
|73
|70
|73
|287
|$17,400
|T55
|Mackenzie Hughes
|-1
|68
|71
|74
|74
|287
|$17,400
|T55
|John Huh
|-1
|67
|72
|74
|74
|287
|$17,400
|T59
|Dominic Bozzelli
|E
|75
|69
|74
|70
|288
|$16,950
|T59
|Rafael Campos
|E
|69
|74
|72
|73
|288
|$16,950
|T61
|Russell Henley
|1
|66
|77
|77
|69
|289
|$16,500
|T61
|Seamus Power
|1
|67
|76
|74
|72
|289
|$16,500
|T61
|Cole Hammer (a)
|1
|67
|77
|72
|73
|289
|$16,500
|T61
|Chris Stroud
|1
|73
|70
|72
|74
|289
|$16,500
|T61
|J.J. Henry
|1
|74
|67
|73
|75
|289
|$16,500
|T66
|Jeremy Gandon
|2
|68
|76
|73
|73
|290
|$15,900
|T66
|Shawn Stefani
|2
|72
|72
|73
|73
|290
|$15,900
|T66
|Sebastian Cappelen
|2
|74
|68
|75
|73
|290
|$15,900
|T66
|George McNeill
|2
|72
|72
|72
|74
|290
|$15,900
|T70
|Graham DeLaet
|3
|73
|71
|77
|70
|291
|$15,375
|T70
|Robert Garrigus
|3
|70
|73
|73
|75
|291
|$15,375
|T70
|Chandler Phillips
|3
|73
|71
|71
|76
|291
|$15,375
|73
|J.J. Spaun
|6
|70
|74
|78
|72
|294
|$15,075
|T74
|Joseph Bramlett
|7
|69
|74
|79
|73
|295
|$14,850
|T74
|Nelson Lauta Ledesma
|7
|71
|69
|80
|75
|295
|$14,850
|76
|Rhein Gibson
|8
|73
|68
|77
|78
|296
|$14,625
|77
|Jim Herman
|9
|73
|71
|77
|76
|297
|$14,475
|78
|Bill Haas
|10
|72
|71
|77
|78
|298
|$14,325
