How much each golfer won at the Houston Open

By October 13, 2019 7:56 pm

Lanto Griffin won his first PGA Tour event Sunday at the Houston Open Sunday at Golf Club of Houston after saving par on a 6-foot putt on the 18th hole.

Griffin finished at 14 under after a final-round 69, one-stroke ahead of Mark Hubbard and Scott Harrington.

The Houston Open was the fifth regular-season event on the PGA Tour’s 2019-20 schedule. There are 49 events on the FedEx Cup schedule, which will conclude with the Tour Championship at East Lake in Atlanta on Aug. 30, 2020.

Here are the results and player-by-player earnings for the Houston Open.

Position Player To Par R1 R2 R3 R4 Total Earnings
1 Lanto Griffin -14 66 74 65 69 274 $1,350,000
T2 Scott Harrington -13 69 67 72 67 275 $667,500
T2 Mark Hubbard -13 68 69 69 69 275 $667,500
T4 Harris English -11 70 72 69 66 277 $286,875
T4 Xin-Jun Zhang -11 67 76 68 66 277 $286,875
T4 Talor Gooch -11 64 72 72 69 277 $286,875
T4 Sepp Straka -11 65 71 72 69 277 $286,875
T4 Carlos Ortiz -11 70 67 71 69 277 $286,875
T9 Bud Cauley -10 72 69 70 67 278 $196,875
T9 Chad Campbell -10 70 72 68 68 278 $196,875
T9 Stewart Cink -10 70 68 71 69 278 $196,875
T9 Denny McCarthy -10 71 72 66 69 278 $196,875
T13 Bronson Burgoon -9 69 73 71 66 279 $142,500
T13 Doc Redman -9 71 72 69 67 279 $142,500
T13 Cameron Tringale -9 68 71 68 72 279 $142,500
T13 Beau Hossler -9 70 69 68 72 279 $142,500
T17 Maverick McNealy -8 68 74 73 65 280 $110,625
T17 Austin Cook -8 64 74 70 72 280 $110,625
T17 Brandon Wu -8 69 70 69 72 280 $110,625
T17 Peter Malnati -8 69 65 73 73 280 $110,625
T21 Boo Weekley -7 70 73 71 67 281 $88,125
T21 Kyle Stanley -7 70 71 70 70 281 $88,125
T23 Cameron Champ -6 69 75 71 67 282 $67,125
T23 Andy Zhang -6 68 73 73 68 282 $67,125
T23 James Hahn -6 69 73 72 68 282 $67,125
T23 Ryan Armour -6 70 74 67 71 282 $67,125
T23 Kramer Hickok -6 68 73 69 72 282 $67,125
T28 Luke List -5 71 73 73 66 283 $42,482
T28 Ricky Barnes -5 71 73 73 66 283 $42,482
T28 Brendon Todd -5 76 67 74 66 283 $42,482
T28 Zac Blair -5 68 76 72 67 283 $42,482
T28 Sebastian Munoz -5 70 74 72 67 283 $42,482
T28 Michael Gligic -5 67 75 74 67 283 $42,482
T28 Nick Watney -5 67 73 74 69 283 $42,482
T28 Tyler McCumber -5 66 74 73 70 283 $42,482
T28 Robert Streb -5 72 68 72 71 283 $42,482
T28 Russell Knox -5 71 70 71 71 283 $42,482
T28 Scottie Scheffler -5 69 74 69 71 283 $42,482
T28 Matt Every -5 70 72 70 71 283 $42,482
T28 Sam Ryder -5 70 69 72 72 283 $42,482
T28 Wes Roach -5 69 68 72 74 283 $42,482
T42 Martin Laird -4 70 73 74 67 284 $28,125
T42 Brice Garnett -4 71 72 70 71 284 $28,125
T42 Brian Gay -4 69 74 69 72 284 $28,125
T45 Rob Oppenheim -3 71 73 72 69 285 $21,825
T45 Ryan Brehm -3 72 72 71 70 285 $21,825
T45 Roberto Castro -3 73 69 72 71 285 $21,825
T45 D.J. Trahan -3 73 70 71 71 285 $21,825
T45 Henrik Norlander -3 68 76 69 72 285 $21,825
T45 Lucas Bjerregaard -3 70 73 70 72 285 $21,825
T51 Michael Gellerman -2 72 72 71 71 286 $18,262
T51 Patrick Rodgers -2 69 70 76 71 286 $18,262
T51 Braden Bailey -2 67 74 72 73 286 $18,262
T51 Bo Hoag -2 72 71 70 73 286 $18,262
T55 Rich Beem -1 69 71 76 71 287 $17,400
T55 Ben Taylor -1 71 73 70 73 287 $17,400
T55 Mackenzie Hughes -1 68 71 74 74 287 $17,400
T55 John Huh -1 67 72 74 74 287 $17,400
T59 Dominic Bozzelli E 75 69 74 70 288 $16,950
T59 Rafael Campos E 69 74 72 73 288 $16,950
T61 Russell Henley 1 66 77 77 69 289 $16,500
T61 Seamus Power 1 67 76 74 72 289 $16,500
T61 Cole Hammer (a) 1 67 77 72 73 289 $16,500
T61 Chris Stroud 1 73 70 72 74 289 $16,500
T61 J.J. Henry 1 74 67 73 75 289 $16,500
T66 Jeremy Gandon 2 68 76 73 73 290 $15,900
T66 Shawn Stefani 2 72 72 73 73 290 $15,900
T66 Sebastian Cappelen 2 74 68 75 73 290 $15,900
T66 George McNeill 2 72 72 72 74 290 $15,900
T70 Graham DeLaet 3 73 71 77 70 291 $15,375
T70 Robert Garrigus 3 70 73 73 75 291 $15,375
T70 Chandler Phillips 3 73 71 71 76 291 $15,375
73 J.J. Spaun 6 70 74 78 72 294 $15,075
T74 Joseph Bramlett 7 69 74 79 73 295 $14,850
T74 Nelson Lauta Ledesma 7 71 69 80 75 295 $14,850
76 Rhein Gibson 8 73 68 77 78 296 $14,625
77 Jim Herman 9 73 71 77 76 297 $14,475
78 Bill Haas 10 72 71 77 78 298 $14,325

