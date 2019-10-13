How much each golfer won at the Houston Open

Lanto Griffin won his first PGA Tour event Sunday at the Houston Open Sunday at Golf Club of Houston after saving par on a 6-foot putt on the 18th hole.

Griffin finished at 14 under after a final-round 69, one-stroke ahead of Mark Hubbard and Scott Harrington.

The Houston Open was the fifth regular-season event on the PGA Tour’s 2019-20 schedule. There are 49 events on the FedEx Cup schedule, which will conclude with the Tour Championship at East Lake in Atlanta on Aug. 30, 2020.

Here are the results and player-by-player earnings for the Houston Open.

