Winner's Bag: Lanto Griffin, Houston Open

Lando Griffin Sam Greenwood/Getty Images

October 13, 2019

A complete list of the clubs Lanto Griffin used to win the 2019 Houston Open:

DRIVER: Titleist 917D2 (10.5 degrees), with Mitsubishi Kuro Kage TiNi 70 TX shaft

FAIRWAY WOOD: Titleist TS2 (16.5 degrees), with Mitsubishi CK Pro Blue 70 TX shaft

IRONS: Titleist U510 (2), with Nippon N.S. Pro Modus3 Tour 105 X shaft; T100 (4-9), with Nippon N.S. Pro Modus3 Tour 130 X shafts

WEDGES: Titleist Vokey Design SM7 (46, 50, 54, 60 degrees), with Nippon N.S. Pro Modus 3 Tour 120 X shafts

PUTTER: Sik Flo

BALL: Titleist Pro V1

GRIPS: Golf Pride Tour Velvet (Full Swing) / SuperStroke 3.0 Slim (Putter)

