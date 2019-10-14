Georgia wins 2019 PGA Jr. League Championship

Team Georgia defeated Team Texas 7-5 on Monday to win the PGA Jr. League Championship presented by National Car Rental at Grayhawk Golf Course in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Georgia won for the second time in three years.

Georgia’s Brody McQueen, 11, who was paired with Sahish Reddy, 12, clinched the championship on the 8th hole when McQueen drained a 25-foot putt for eagle. He drove the par-4, 325-yard hole, setting up the dramatic putt.

“After the drive, I was so pumped,” said McQueen. “Sahish’s putt didn’t go in. I needed a little bit of extra line, and it was the perfect speed. That was one of the best putts I made in my life. The atmosphere was so crazy.”

Team Georgia is your 2019 PGA Jr. League Champion!

Texas advanced to the final after winning the Ryder Division on Monday morning. Despite a 6-6 tie with North Carolina, Texas advanced on tiebreaker because it didn’t have any losses up to that point. Georgia, meanwhile, knocked out California in the other semifinal.

This was the 8th annual championship. PGA of America president Suzy Whaley was on hand to present Georgia with the trophy.

Final standings

National champion: Team Georgia (Duluth/Atlanta)

Runner up: Team Texas (Montgomery/Houston)

3rd place: Team California (San Ramon)

4th place: Team Minnesota (Blaine/Minneapolis)