College players participating in LPGA Qualifying Tournament Stage 2

By October 14, 2019 10:30 am

The first stage of LPGA Q-School has come and gone, and this week begins the second stage.

A field of 185 players will tee it up this week for 72 holes of stroke play with no cut, Oct. 14-17, in Venice, Florida, at Plantation Golf & Country Club. After the four rounds, the top 30 and ties will advance to LPGA Q-Series, Oct. 23-Nov. 2 at Pinehurst Resort in North Carolina. In addition to the top 30, the next score(s) will also move on until the Q-Series field is maxed-out at 108 players. Sixty players are already exempt for Q-Series.

Six of the top 20 players in the Golfweek/Sagarin Women’s Collegiate Individual Rankings are competing this week. Here’s the list of the current college players in the field:

  • Maria Balcazar, senior, UCF
  • Ana Belac, senior, Duke
  • Sierra Brooks, senior, Florida
  • Jennifer Chang, junior, Southern California
  • Amanda Doherty, senior, Florida State
  • Emilee Hoffman, senior, Texas
  • Frida Kinhult, sophomore, Florida State
  • Andrea Lee, senior, Stanford
  • Amy Matsuoka, senior, Oregon
  • Natalie Srinivasan, senior, Furman
  • Karoline Stormo, senior, Kent State
  • Anita Uwadia, senior, South Carolina
  • Albane Valenzuela, senior, Stanford
  • Brynn Walker, senior, North Carolina

