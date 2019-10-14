Golfweek Div. III Fall Invitational: Illinois Wesleyan, Carnegie Mellon lead after 36 holes

MIRAMAR BEACH, Fla. — After Illinois Wesleyan junior Rob Wuethrich tied the tournament record and set a school record with a 7 under 64 in the opening round, his fellow Titans followed suit in their title defense at the Golfweek Div. III Fall Invitational at Sandestin Golf and Beach Resort on Monday.

The Titans shot 9 under as a team on the Raven Golf Course in the second round to take a four-shot lead into the final round over Emory and Huntingdon College, who sit T-2 at 5 under. Hampden-Sydney and Methodist University are T-4 at 3 over.

Wuethrich’s 3-under 68 on Monday extended his individual lead to three shots over Carnegie Mellon’s Jason Li and Wuethrich’s Titan teammate Skylar LeVine, who are T-2 at 7 under. Greensboro’s Scott Campbell shot the low round of the day with a 6-under 65 and now sits in fourth at 6 under, followed by Emory’s Matt Organisak at 5 under.

Guilford College’s James Mishoe made an ace on the par-3 sixth hole and sits T-8.

On the women’s side, playing at Baytowne Golf Club, Carnegie Mellon held on to their team lead, now at 29 over after a 8 over performance in the second round. Methodist University rose four places up the leaderboard to climb in second at 43 over, followed by Berry at 50 over, Wisconsin-Whitewater at 51 over and Illinois Wesleyan at 52 over.

Golfweek Div. III Fall Invitational

Men’s team leaderboard | Men’s individual leaderboard

Women’s team leaderboard | Women’s individual leaderboard

Centre College’s Bailey Plourde remains atop the individual leaderboard at 1 under entering Wednesday’s final round, three shots clear of Carnegie Mellon’s Alexis Sudjianto. Sudjianto’s Tartan teammate Nadia Susanto sits in third at 6 over, followed by four players T-4 at 7 over: Methodist University’s Alexandra Williams and Jillian Drinkard, Carnegie Mellon’s Charlotte Simpson and Rhodes College’s AJ Chicharro (who is playing as an individual).

Due to storms in the forecast, Tuesday’s final round will be a shotgun start off Raven Golf Course and Baytowne Golf Club beginning at 9 a.m ET.