Former player returns to Golfweek Div. III Fall Invitational with new team, role

MIRAMAR BEACH, Fla. — Jane Hopkinson-Wood remembers it like it was yesterday.

She was in the rough on the 18th hole at the 2016 Golfweek Division III Fall Invitational and needed to get up-and-down to help her Wittenberg Tigers secure the team title.

“It was true team golf. I remember finishing on 18 that day knowing that we had to play well in order to keep the lead,” said Hopkinson-Wood. “Having to get up and down, having the team and (former Tigers coach Jeff Roope) there, I remember getting up-and-down and asking him ‘Did we do it?’ and he said ‘Yeah’ and that’s the best memory for me.”

The Tigers went on to win the tournament with Hopkinson-Wood claiming the individual title. Three years later, the Pottstown, Pennsylvania, native is back at Sandestin Golf and Beach Resort for this year’s Golfweek Division III Fall Invitational, but with a different role and new team: as head coach of the Centre College women’s team.

“A lot of memories keep rushing back in terms of what my team and I did,” Hopkinson-Wood said of her return. “It’s awesome because it’s a lot of memories my team is making right now.”

Golfweek Div. III Fall Invitational

Men: Team leaderboard | Individual leaderboard

Women: Team leaderboard | Individual leaderboard

Ace: Guilford’s James Mishoe makes hole-in-one

Few players can boast the accolades held by Hopkinson-Wood. In her four years at Wittenberg, she won 15 tournaments, including two North Coast Athletic Conference titles, was a four-time All-American and NCAC Player of the Year and ended her career with a third-place finish at the 2018 NCAA Championship.

Her win at the 2016 Fall Invitational ranks high among her 15 victories for one reason: it was also a team title.

“It’s always more fun when the team wins along with you,” explained Hopkinson-Wood. “That group of girls that was a part of that dynasty was awesome.”

In her first season at the helm at Centre, located in Danville, Kentucky, Hopkinson-Wood has brought a fresh perspective full of creativity to the program. She knew she wanted to be a coach her junior year of college after seeing what Roope, now the men’s coach at Toledo, had done for her life. She wanted to have that same impact on young women while also staying close to the game.

“It’s the best of both worlds,” she said with a smile.