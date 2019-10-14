Golfweek Div. III Fall Invitational: Guilford College's James Mishoe makes hole-in-one

MIRAMAR BEACH, Fla. – Guilford College’s James Mishoe had a round to remember on Monday at the Golfweek Div. III Fall Invitational.

The senior from Cary, North Carolina, took one swing on the par-3 sixth hole, an island green on the Raven Golf Course at Sandestin Golf and Beach Resort, and made it count.

Playing 174 yards, Mishoe pulled a 7-iron and made an ace, the fourth of his career but first in a college round. He signed for a 1-under 70 and walked off the course in eighth place, seven shots back of Illinois Wesleyan’s Rob Wuethrich.

“The guy on the tee that was shuttling us said ‘I haven’t seen anyone hit it close all day. Can you hit me one close?’ So I said I’d try, and it one-hopped in. One of my teammates was on the back bridge and he started going nuts.”

Mishoe said this ace ranks high among his others, but his first-ever hole-in-one was with his dad on Father’s Day when he was 15 at Prestonwood Country Club in his hometown.

“This one definitely ranks up there, it was cool,” explained Mishoe. “One of my good friends is our assistant coach and he was on the tee so that was a cool moment I’ll never forget.”

Mishoe’s parents are also on hand this week in Florida, a cool moment indeed.