The CJ Cup at Nine Bridges: Rounds 1 and 2 tee times, TV info

The CJ Cup at Nine Bridges begins on Thursday at Club at Nine Bridges in Jeju Island, South Korea, but for golf fans in the U.S., the action will get underway the night before.

There is a 13-hour time difference between Nine Bridges and Eastern Daylight Time, so the first round will be teeing off at 7:45 p.m. EDT on Wednesday.

During this week’s tournament, the sixth of the 2019-20 PGA Tour season, 78 players will compete for a $9.75 million purse.

Reigning champion Brooks Koepka returns to the field one month after undergoing a stem cell procedure for a partially torn patella tendon. Koepka, paired with Hideki Matsuyama and Si Woo Kim, tees off his first round from the first tee at 10:30 p.m. EDT on Wednesday night in the United States.

Other top groupings for the first two rounds include the grouping of Justin Thomas, Phil Mickelson and Marc Leishman. The group will tee off the first round from the 10th tee at 9:20 p.m. EDT on Wednesday.

The complete list of the groupings and tee times for the first and second rounds of the CJ Cup at Nine Bridges can be viewed below.

First round

1st Tee

All tee times are listed in Eastern Daylight Time.

Tee time Players 9 p.m. Jhonattan Vegas, Adam Schenk, Kyoung-Hoon Lee 9:10 p.m. Ryan Moore, Brian Stuard, Soomin Lee 9:20 p.m. C.T. Pan, Corey Conners, Scott Piercy 9:30 p.m. J.B. Holmes, Adam Long, Ian Poulter 9:40 p.m. Joaquin Niemann, Dylan Frittelli, Chez Reavie 9:50 p.m. Max Homa, Charles Howell III, Pat Perez 10 p.m. Luke List, Wyndham Clark, Tae Hee Lee 10:10 p.m. Charley Hoffman, Emiliano Grillo, Jazz Janewattananond 10:20 p.m. Gary Woodland, Jason Day, Sungjae Im 10:30 p.m. Brooks Koepka, Hideki Matsuyama, Si Woo Kim 10:40 p.m. Matthew Wolff, Andrew Putnam, Danny Willett 10:50 p.m. Byeong Hun An, Abraham Ancer, Kyongjun Moon 11 p.m. Cameron Smith, Viktor Hovland, Hyungjoon Lee

10th Tee

Tee time Players 9 p.m. Branden Grace, Lucas Glover, Sanghyun Park 9:10 p.m. Vaughn Taylor, Danny Lee, Jeongwoo Ham 9:20 p.m. Justin Thomas, Phil Mickelson, Marc Leishman 9:30 p.m. Jordan Spieth, Sergio Garcia, Tommy Fleetwood 9:40 p.m. Kevin Na, Graeme McDowell, K.J. Choi 9:50 p.m. Harold Varner III, Tyrrell Hatton, Yi Keun Chang 10 p.m. Joel Dahmen, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Yongjun Bae (a) 10:10 p.m. Kevin Streelman, Rory Sabbatini, Jung-gon Hwang 10:20 p.m. Chesson Hadley, Rafa Cabrera Bello, Chase Koepka 10:30 p.m. Nate Lashley, Keith Mitchell, Troy Merritt 10:40 p.m. Sung Kang, Kevin Tway, Michael Kim 10:50 p.m. Collin Morikawa, Ryan Palmer, Billy Horschel 11 p.m. Matt Jones, Wonjoon Lee, Whee Kim

Second round

1st Tee

Tee time Players 9 p.m. Kevin Streelman, Rory Sabbatini, Jung-gon Hwang 9:10 p.m. Chesson Hadley, Rafa Cabrera Bello, Chase Koepka 9:20 p.m. Nate Lashley, Keith Mitchell, Troy Merritt 9:30 p.m. Sung Kang, Kevin Tway, Michael Kim 9:40 p.m. Collin Morikawa, Ryan Palmer, Billy Horschel 9:50 p.m. Matt Jones, Wonjoon Lee, Whee Kim 10 p.m. Branden Grace, Lucas Glover, Sanghyun Park 10:10 p.m. Vaughn Taylor, Danny Lee, Jeongwoo Ham 10:20 p.m. Justin Thomas, Phil Mickelson, Marc Leishman 10:30 p.m. Jordan Spieth, Sergio Garcia, Tommy Fleetwood 10:40 p.m. Kevin Na, Graeme McDowell, K.J. Choi 10:50 p.m. Harold Varner III, Tyrrell Hatton, Yi Keun Chang 11 p.m. Joel Dahmen, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Yongjun Bae (a)

10th Tee

Tee time Players 9 p.m. Charley Hoffman, Emiliano Grillo, Jazz Janewattananond 9:10 p.m. Gary Woodland, Jason Day, Sungjae Im 9:20 p.m. Brooks Koepka, Hideki Matsuyama, Si Woo Kim 9:30 p.m. Matthew Wolff, Andrew Putnam, Danny Willett 9:40 p.m. Byeong Hun An, Abraham Ancer, Kyongjun Moon 9:50 p.m. Cameron Smith, Viktor Hovland, Hyungjoon Lee 10 p.m. Jhonattan Vegas, Adam Schenk, Kyoung-Hoon Lee 10:10 p.m. Ryan Moore, Brian Stuard, Soomin Lee 10:20 p.m. C.T. Pan, Corey Conners, Scott Piercy 10:30 p.m. J.B. Holmes, Adam Long, Ian Poulter 10:40 p.m. Joaquin Niemann, Dylan Frittelli, Chez Reavie 10:50 p.m. Max Homa, Charles Howell III, Pat Perez 11 p.m. Luke List, Wyndham Clark, Tae Hee Lee

TV info

All viewing information is listed in Eastern Daylight Time.

First round, Wednesday evening-Thursday morning

Golf Channel: 10 p.m. Wednesday -2 a.m. Thursday morning

Replay on Thursday: 4-6 a.m. and 5:30-9:30 p.m.

Second round, Thursday evening-Friday morning

Golf Channel: 10 p.m. Thursday – 2 a.m. Friday

Replay on Friday: 4-6 a.m. and 5:30-9:30 p.m.

Third round, Friday evening-Saturday morning

Golf Channel: 10 p.m. Friday – 2 a.m. Saturday

Replay on Saturday: 5:30-9:30 a.m.

Final round, Saturday evening-Sunday morning

Golf Channel: 10 p.m. Saturday – 2 a.m. Sunday

Replay on Sunday: 6-9:30 p.m.

Replay on Monday: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. and 8 p.m.-12 p.m.