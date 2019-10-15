The CJ Cup at Nine Bridges: Rounds 1 and 2 tee times, TV info

The CJ Cup at Nine Bridges begins on Thursday at Club at Nine Bridges in Jeju Island, South Korea, but for golf fans in the U.S., the action will get underway the night before.
There is a 13-hour time difference between Nine Bridges and Eastern Daylight Time, so the first round will be teeing off at 7:45 p.m. EDT on Wednesday.
During this week’s tournament, the sixth of the 2019-20 PGA Tour season, 78 players will compete for a $9.75 million purse.
Reigning champion Brooks Koepka returns to the field one month after undergoing a stem cell procedure for a partially torn patella tendon. Koepka, paired with Hideki Matsuyama and Si Woo Kim, tees off his first round from the first tee at 10:30 p.m. EDT on Wednesday night in the United States.
Other top groupings for the first two rounds include the grouping of Justin Thomas, Phil Mickelson and Marc Leishman. The group will tee off the first round from the 10th tee at 9:20 p.m. EDT on Wednesday.
The complete list of the groupings and tee times for the first and second rounds of the CJ Cup at Nine Bridges can be viewed below.
First round
1st Tee
All tee times are listed in Eastern Daylight Time.
|Tee time
|Players
|9 p.m.
|Jhonattan Vegas, Adam Schenk, Kyoung-Hoon Lee
|9:10 p.m.
|Ryan Moore, Brian Stuard, Soomin Lee
|9:20 p.m.
|C.T. Pan, Corey Conners, Scott Piercy
|9:30 p.m.
|J.B. Holmes, Adam Long, Ian Poulter
|9:40 p.m.
|Joaquin Niemann, Dylan Frittelli, Chez Reavie
|9:50 p.m.
|Max Homa, Charles Howell III, Pat Perez
|10 p.m.
|Luke List, Wyndham Clark, Tae Hee Lee
|10:10 p.m.
|Charley Hoffman, Emiliano Grillo, Jazz Janewattananond
|10:20 p.m.
|Gary Woodland, Jason Day, Sungjae Im
|10:30 p.m.
|Brooks Koepka, Hideki Matsuyama, Si Woo Kim
|10:40 p.m.
|Matthew Wolff, Andrew Putnam, Danny Willett
|10:50 p.m.
|Byeong Hun An, Abraham Ancer, Kyongjun Moon
|11 p.m.
|Cameron Smith, Viktor Hovland, Hyungjoon Lee
10th Tee
|Tee time
|Players
|9 p.m.
|Branden Grace, Lucas Glover, Sanghyun Park
|9:10 p.m.
|Vaughn Taylor, Danny Lee, Jeongwoo Ham
|9:20 p.m.
|Justin Thomas, Phil Mickelson, Marc Leishman
|9:30 p.m.
|Jordan Spieth, Sergio Garcia, Tommy Fleetwood
|9:40 p.m.
|Kevin Na, Graeme McDowell, K.J. Choi
|9:50 p.m.
|Harold Varner III, Tyrrell Hatton, Yi Keun Chang
|10 p.m.
|Joel Dahmen, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Yongjun Bae (a)
|10:10 p.m.
|Kevin Streelman, Rory Sabbatini, Jung-gon Hwang
|10:20 p.m.
|Chesson Hadley, Rafa Cabrera Bello, Chase Koepka
|10:30 p.m.
|Nate Lashley, Keith Mitchell, Troy Merritt
|10:40 p.m.
|Sung Kang, Kevin Tway, Michael Kim
|10:50 p.m.
|Collin Morikawa, Ryan Palmer, Billy Horschel
|11 p.m.
|Matt Jones, Wonjoon Lee, Whee Kim
Second round
1st Tee
|Tee time
|Players
|9 p.m.
|Kevin Streelman, Rory Sabbatini, Jung-gon Hwang
|9:10 p.m.
|Chesson Hadley, Rafa Cabrera Bello, Chase Koepka
|9:20 p.m.
|Nate Lashley, Keith Mitchell, Troy Merritt
|9:30 p.m.
|Sung Kang, Kevin Tway, Michael Kim
|9:40 p.m.
|Collin Morikawa, Ryan Palmer, Billy Horschel
|9:50 p.m.
|Matt Jones, Wonjoon Lee, Whee Kim
|10 p.m.
|Branden Grace, Lucas Glover, Sanghyun Park
|10:10 p.m.
|Vaughn Taylor, Danny Lee, Jeongwoo Ham
|10:20 p.m.
|Justin Thomas, Phil Mickelson, Marc Leishman
|10:30 p.m.
|Jordan Spieth, Sergio Garcia, Tommy Fleetwood
|10:40 p.m.
|Kevin Na, Graeme McDowell, K.J. Choi
|10:50 p.m.
|Harold Varner III, Tyrrell Hatton, Yi Keun Chang
|11 p.m.
|Joel Dahmen, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Yongjun Bae (a)
10th Tee
|Tee time
|Players
|9 p.m.
|Charley Hoffman, Emiliano Grillo, Jazz Janewattananond
|9:10 p.m.
|Gary Woodland, Jason Day, Sungjae Im
|9:20 p.m.
|Brooks Koepka, Hideki Matsuyama, Si Woo Kim
|9:30 p.m.
|Matthew Wolff, Andrew Putnam, Danny Willett
|9:40 p.m.
|Byeong Hun An, Abraham Ancer, Kyongjun Moon
|9:50 p.m.
|Cameron Smith, Viktor Hovland, Hyungjoon Lee
|10 p.m.
|Jhonattan Vegas, Adam Schenk, Kyoung-Hoon Lee
|10:10 p.m.
|Ryan Moore, Brian Stuard, Soomin Lee
|10:20 p.m.
|C.T. Pan, Corey Conners, Scott Piercy
|10:30 p.m.
|J.B. Holmes, Adam Long, Ian Poulter
|10:40 p.m.
|Joaquin Niemann, Dylan Frittelli, Chez Reavie
|10:50 p.m.
|Max Homa, Charles Howell III, Pat Perez
|11 p.m.
|Luke List, Wyndham Clark, Tae Hee Lee
TV info
All viewing information is listed in Eastern Daylight Time.
First round, Wednesday evening-Thursday morning
Golf Channel: 10 p.m. Wednesday -2 a.m. Thursday morning
Replay on Thursday: 4-6 a.m. and 5:30-9:30 p.m.
Second round, Thursday evening-Friday morning
Golf Channel: 10 p.m. Thursday – 2 a.m. Friday
Replay on Friday: 4-6 a.m. and 5:30-9:30 p.m.
Third round, Friday evening-Saturday morning
Golf Channel: 10 p.m. Friday – 2 a.m. Saturday
Replay on Saturday: 5:30-9:30 a.m.
Final round, Saturday evening-Sunday morning
Golf Channel: 10 p.m. Saturday – 2 a.m. Sunday
Replay on Sunday: 6-9:30 p.m.
Replay on Monday: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. and 8 p.m.-12 p.m.
