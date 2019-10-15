Tiger Woods to author official memoir titled 'BACK'

News HarperCollins will publish the first official Tiger Woods memoir was announced Tuesday and we already know it’ll be a best-seller.

The memoir, titled “BACK,” will be first memoir authored by Woods and include accounts from his family and close friends. “BACK” will delve into the 15-time major championship winner’s life from his childhood and adolescence as he grew into a golfing prodigy to winning the 2019 Masters Tournament. The memoir will also include commentary on Woods breaking racial barriers on and off the golf course, his rise to fame and his battle with injuries and personal issues.

“I’ve been in the spotlight for a long time, and because of that, there have been books and articles and TV shows about me, most filled with errors, speculative and wrong,” Woods said in a statement. “This book is my definitive story. It’s in my words and expresses my thoughts. It describes how I feel and what’s happened in my life. I’ve been working at it steadily, and I’m looking forward to continuing the process and creating a book that people will want to read.”

I’ve been in the spotlight for a long time, and because of that, there have been books and articles and TV shows about me, most filled with errors, speculative and wrong. This book is my definitive story.https://t.co/t2vs8YusEG pic.twitter.com/HOHjtH5dxx — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) October 15, 2019

HarperOne executive editor Shannon Welch will edit the memoir.

“Meeting with Tiger, speaking with him at length about the process of writing a memoir, I was delighted to discover how much he has to say, and how ready, how eager, he is to say it,” Welch said. “He’s at a place in his career and his life where he’s thinking deeply about his story, the highs and the lows, and how it all relates and connects. I think the result will be extraordinary.”