Gear: Odyssey Stroke Lab Ten Black, Bird of Prey putters

Price: $299.99 each

Specs: High-MOI mallets with microhinge face inserts and multi-material shafts

Available: Nov. 1

Odyssey released the first Stroke Lab putters in early 2019, and Francesco Molinari won the Arnold Palmer Invitational after adding one to his bag. Stroke Lab putters also have been used by Xander Schauffele and Phil Mickelson.

Odyssey, the putter arm of Callaway Golf, is now set to release two new Stroke Lab mallets, the Ten Black and the Bird of Prey, that feature an updated look and face technology.

Both putters come standard with Odyssey’s multi-material Stroke Lab shaft. The center section of the shaft is made using graphite, which is about 40 grams lighter than steel but very stiff. Some of the saved weight is then redistributed to the head, but most of it was shifted under the handle portion of the shaft.

The result, according to Odyssey’s research, is the heavier heads are more stable and the rebalanced clubs help golfers make higher-quality strokes more often.

The Stroke Lab Ten Black and Bird of Prey also were given an updated face insert. The Microhinge Star insert originally was made for tour players who wanted a firmer feeling at impact than the standard Microhinge or White Hot Microhinge insert. However, it still features a series of metal hinges that compress and grab the ball at impact to encourage a forward roll.

The Stroke Lab Ten Black has a square shape and single white alignment line that contrasts with the putter’s dark finish. In the back of this mid-size mallet, Callaway added sole weights into the heel and toe extensions, which increases the moment of inertia and boosts stability.

The Bird of Prey has a similarly designed front section but a more triangular shape in the back. Like the Ten, it features a single white alignment line, but there is only a single weight in the center of the sole.