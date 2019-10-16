2020 Ryder Cup: Ticket info, location, date and tournament info

The United States will be looking for revenge against Team Europe in the 2020 Ryder Cup, which begins on Sept. 25, 2020.

The Americans will welcome their opponents to Whistling Straits Golf Course, a Wisconsin venue that has hosted three PGA Championships since 2004.

Team Europe dominated the 2018 Ryder Cup in France and won for the fourth time in the last five events.

2020 Ryder Cup Ticket Info

The Ryder Cup first makes tickets available through a random draw, though registration closed on Sept. 13, 2019.

But PrimeSport is offering a great way to experience everything this tournament and Eastern Wisconsin has to offer through its official packages that include:

Ryder Cup tickets

Hotel accommodations

Transportation to and from the course

Guest services & concierge

Souvenir pack and more

The Ryder Cup ticket packages (starting at $1,775) include at minimum two days worth of grounds access, two nights at a hotel in a nearby city and transportation.

The more comprehensive packages include four days worth of Ryder Cup tickets (including all three days of tournament play), five nights at the Westin or Saint Kate hotels in Milwaukee, access to the International Pavilion at the event, transportation to the course, a Friday night party and more. There are even specialty packages tailored to fans of either Team USA and Team Europe.

With so many hotels and AirBNB’s in both Milwaukee and Sheboygan already booked and rising in price, packages from PrimeSport.com are the easiest way to cover all of your accommodations at a great price and avoid the hassle that comes with getting to and from a golf tournament in a more remote location.

Where is the 2020 Ryder Cup?

The 2020 Ryder Cup will be held at Whistling Straits Golf Course in Wisconsin, just north of Sheboygan. But its postal address is Kohler, named after The Kohler Company, a manufacturer that owns the course.

Whistling Straits is about an hour north of Milwaukee, which has the closest international airport to the course. Having your travel arrangements once you arrive in Wisconsin already set up will make for a smooth trip, which is why PrimeSport.com’s packages will make life much easier for out-of-town patrons.

The Straits Course sits on the coast of Lake Michigan, and looks much more like a links course due to its English and Irish influence — pot bunkers, elevation changes, little tree cover, grass dunes.

Eight of the 18 holes on the Straits Course touch the lake, so expect plenty of wind.

2020 Ryder Cup Dates

The Ryder Cup is a three-day, five-session event, and it will run from Friday, Sept. 25 to Sunday, Sept. 27 in 2020.

There are three practice rounds from Tuesday-Thursday with a much lower get-in price.

Tournament Info

The Ryder Cup is a golf competition held every two years between the United States and Europe, with the host country rotating between the two.

There are 28 matches played over three days, all in different match-play formats, and the winning team of each match is awarded one point. Tied (halved) matches result in .5 points to each team.

The team with more points after all 28 matches wins, and if it’s tied at 14, the trophy stays with the winning team from two years prior.

Match play is used scarcely on the professional tours — it’s when each team or player earns a point for beating their opponent on that one hole. Neither team is awarded a point if the teams finish the hole tied.

Stroke play is when the total number of strokes are counted over all 18 holes — Tiger Woods winning The Masters at -13, for example.

Because of this scoring difference, the Ryder Cup often favors players who have the upside to score low on any given hole, since the downside of losing a hole by one stroke or three strokes counts the same.

Each Ryder Cup team has 12 players, who all must compete in singles matches on Sunday. But the best and hottest players will compete in more of the other sessions.

Friday Matches

Morning

4 foursomes: Two golfers per team alternate shots playing the same ball. The team with the lower score wins the hole.

4 fourballs: Two golfers per team play their own ball, and the lower score between the two is counted.

Afternoon

4 foursomes

4 fourballs

Saturday Matches

Morning

4 foursomes

4 fourballs

Afternoon

4 foursomes

4 fourballs

