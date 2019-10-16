Gear: Cobra T-Rail Hybrid-Iron set

Price: $899 with Cobra Ultralite graphite shafts and Lamkin REL midsize grips

Specs: Hollow-bodied irons with railed soles

Available: Nov. 1

Elite golfers and pros typically generate all the power and spin they need, but many recreational golfers struggle to create ball speed and keep their shots airborne. For those players, Cobra offers a new set of irons, the T-Rail Hybrid-Iron set, that is comprised of hollow-bodied clubs with distance and forgiveness benefits associated with hybrids.

Being hollow, the T-Rail irons’ faces can flex more efficiently at impact to boost ball speed. The added benefit is the hollow construction allowed Cobra designers to shift the center of gravity down and farther back, away from the hitting area. This encourages a higher launch angle and more spin. For fast-swinging players those attributes are a recipe for ballooning shots, but they are precisely what slower-swinging players need to maximize carry distance and consistency.

On the sole of the T-Rail irons, Cobra added a pair of rails that are similar to those found on the company’s Baffler hybrids. The rails allow the clubs to slide through fairway turf and rough more easily, which is especially important for higher-handicap players and slower-swinging golfers who tend to let the club slow down in the impact zone.

The men’s set includes a 4-hybrid and six irons (5 through pitching wedge), while the women’s set comes standard with a 5-hybrid plus a 6-iron through sand wedge.