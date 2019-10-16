CJ Cup at Nine Bridges: Live updates, scores, TV info

The CJ Cup at Nine Bridges begins on Thursday at Club at Nine Bridges in Jeju Island, South Korea, but for golf fans in the U.S., the action will get underway the night before.

There is a 13-hour time difference between Nine Bridges and Eastern Daylight Time, so the first round will be teeing off on Wednesday for fans in the U.S. and the rest of North America.

During this week’s tournament, the sixth of the 2019-20 PGA Tour season, 78 players will compete for a $9.75 million purse.

MORE: Tee times, groupings | Fantasy | Odds, best bets | Scores

Reigning champion Brooks Koepka returns to the field one month after undergoing a stem cell procedure for a partially torn patella tendon. Koepka, paired with Hideki Matsuyama and Si Woo Kim, tees off his first round from the first tee at 8:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday night in the United States.

A year ago, Brooks Koepka shot a 29 on his final nine holes and won by 4 shots. Koepka’s 7-under-par 29 polished off his closing 64 as he set a tournament scoring record of 267.

Other top groupings for the first two rounds include Justin Thomas, Phil Mickelson and Marc Leishman teeing off at 7:20 p.m. ET and Jordan Spieth, Sergio Garcia and Tommy Fleetwood going off at 7:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday.

Follow along for live updates for Thursday’s first round of play.

Live updates

TV info

All viewing information is in Eastern Daylight Time.

First round

Wednesday evening/Thursday morning

Golf Channel: 10 p.m. Wednesday – 2 a.m. Thursday

Replay on Thursday: 4-6 a.m. and 5:30-9:30 p.m.

Second round

Thursday evening/Friday morning

Golf Channel: 10 p.m. Thursday – 2 a.m. Friday

Replay on Friday: 4-6 a.m. and 5:30-9:30 p.m.

Third round

Friday evening/Saturday morning

Golf Channel: 10 p.m. Friday – 2 a.m. Saturday

Replay on Saturday: 5:30-9:30 a.m.

Final round

Saturday evening/Sunday morning

Golf Channel: 10 p.m. Saturday – 2 a.m. Sunday

Replay on Sunday: 6-9:30 p.m.

Replay on Monday: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. and 8-12 p.m.