Lee Ann Walker receives 58 penalty strokes at Senior LPGA

FRENCH LICK, Ind. – That’s not a typo by Lee Ann Walker’s name.

Her scores at the Senior LPGA Championship are legitimately 127-90. They were adjusted after it came to Walker’s attention that she had violated the rules by having her caddie line her up on the putting surface at the Pete Dye Course.

Walker incurred a two-stroke penalty for each time it happened, adding 42 strokes to her opening score of 85 and 16 additional strokes to her second-round score. That’s a total of 58 penalty strokes.

LPGA rules official Marty Robinson said another caddie in the group informed Walker of the rules infraction midway through the front nine of her second round.

Walker then brought the situation to an official’s attention on the 14th hole (her fifth), Robinson said.

“We had her recreate the times that that happened,” said Robinson.

Earlier this year, the USGA and R&A implemented a change that prohibited caddies from lining up a player on the putting surface under Rule 10.2b.

Walker was not disqualified from the competition because Rule 3.3b states that a player is not disqualified for signing an incorrect scorecard for failing to include “one or more penalty stroke that the player did not know about before returning the scorecard.”