Memorable moments from the Skins Games

The Skins Game has a rich history of memorable moments.

Here’s a closer look some of our favorites.

7. Camera tossed in a lake (2002)

This memorable moment began when Tiger Woods tried to escape bunker at the 2002 Skins Game at Landmark Golf Club when a fan’s camera clicked during his back swing. Tiger’s caddie, Steve Williams, did not like it, taking the camera and throwing it into the lake. Williams was asked about the incident in 2002 in an interview with Golf Digest: “Do I regret tossing a fan’s camera into the water at the 2002 Skins Game? No,” he said. “The fan was taking pictures on the players’ backswings all day. I told him repeatedly not to do it, and he couldn’t have given a damn. He just kept snapping. … As we walked across a bridge toward the clubhouse, I saw the fan and asked, ‘May I have your camera, please?’ For some reason he let me take it, and I stuck my arm out and dropped it into the water. I think Tiger wound up paying for the camera.”