Ticket-buying experience for Ryder Cup hits a snag, fans are furious

Tickets for the Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits in Kohler, Wisconsin, next year sold out in less than 50 minutes on Wednesday, and fans on social media were furious with the process.

The Ryder Cup website did indicate: “Due to high demand, having an access code does not guarantee you a chance to buy tickets. Available inventory may vary depending on when you’re able to access the sale.”

A ticket FAQ also indicated “a limited number of individual and daily hospitality opportunities still remain” for those who did not get the tickets they want, and those who signed up initially could be contacted if future ticket opportunities arise.

At the heart of frustration appeared to be the terminology of “lottery” for those given an access code, implying that those fans were given an advantage for ticket purchase.

The Ryder Cup drew an estimated crowd of 200,000 in Minnesota in 2016, the last time the United States hosted.