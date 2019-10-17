Haskins Award: First Watch List for 2019-20 season

It’s never too early to start thinking about postseason awards, especially as the Fall portion of the 2019-20 college golf season comes to a close.

A few teams have staked their claim as the best in the nation, but the race for player of the year is wide open as the winter months approach.

The Haskins Award honors the player of the year in college men’s golf, as selected by college golfers, coaches and members of the college golf media.

After the first few events of the year, here’s who we have our eyes on in Golfweek’s first Haskins Award watch list. The players are listed alphabetically.

Golfweek Men’s Rankings: Team | Individual

John Augenstein, Vanderbilt

Two top-five finishes in strong fields at the Nike Golf Collegiate and Crooked Stick.

Ryan Burnett, North Carolina

Third in the nation in birdies with 57, one win and two more top fives.

Eugenio Chacarra, Wake Forest

Second in the nation in scoring average (67.50) and third in par 4 scoring at 3.83. Two fourth place finishes.

Cooper Dossey, Baylor

One top 10, one top five and a win at the Fighting Illini Invitational.

Noah Goodwin, SMU

T-7 at Trinity Forest and a win at Maridoe Intercollegiate.

Peter Kuest, BYU

Boasts nation-leading 67.11 scoring average and two wins, including a tournament record at the William H. Tucker Invitational.

Andy Lopez, Texas Tech

T-2 in par 3 scoring at 2.71, went 5-0 at Big 12 Match Play and T-3 at Carmel Cup.

John Murphy, Louisville

T-9 at the Rod Myers and a win at the Bearcat.

Adrien Pendaries, Duke

Tied for first in par 4 scoring at 3.82, has one top five and one top 10 finish.

Trent Phillips, Georgia

Strong finishes among strong fields with a T-3 at Carmel Cup and T-10 at Nike Golf Collegiate.

Alex del Rey, Arizona State

Mr. Consistent. Third in nation in scoring average (67.83), second in par 5 scoring (4.24) and a win at Trinity Forest.

Matthias Schmid, Louisville

Three top 10s and a second-place finish at Bearcat Invitational.

Luke Schniederjans, Georgia Tech

Won his first event of the year at the Carpet Capital Collegiate by five shots.

David Snyder, Stanford

Had a shot at the win, but finished T-4 at the Nike Golf Collegiate.

Sahith Theegala, Pepperdine

Two top fives including a win at the Alister MacKenzie, fourth in the nation in scoring at 67.89.

Others to watch

Garett Reband, Oklahoma

Cameron Sisk, Arizona State

Jack Trent, UNLV