College golf notebook: Freshmen women take care of business, led by Division III star

Winning a college golf tournament at any level is hard enough. Now imagine being a Division III player in a field full of Division I talent and walking away with the hardware.

That’s precisely what Washington University in St. Louis freshman – yes, freshman – Annie Mascot was able to do this week at Arkansas State’s Lady Red Wolves Classic.

The Bears were the lone Div. III team in the field of nine, but that didn’t intimidate Mascot, who shot rounds of 70-71-70 for a 5-under 211, setting a school 54-hole record.

Mascot is off to an incredible start in her collegiate career. In six events, she hasn’t finished outside the top three. The Agoura Hills, California native has three wins, two second place finishes and a T-3.

While Mascot’s performance is certainly one of the most impressive we’ve seen this year, there was plenty more notable college golf action this week.

Golfweek takes a loop around the country to update you on all the latest news in the college game.

Men

Haskins Award: Who’s up for men’s player of the year?

Speaking of impressive performances, let’s talk about East Tennessee State. If you don’t know, most college tournament formats go like this: You bring five players, but only four scores count towards your total with your worst score getting dropped. The Buccaneers finished second at the Bank of Tennessee Intercollegiate, five shots back of champion Louisville, while fielding a team of just four players.

Proud of my @ETSU_MGolf team this week. We played with 4 guys all weekend and shot -22. When you know every shot will count for your team it is definitely a different pressure,you can embrace it or let it get to you. We definitely embraced it! Unbelievable 2nd place finish 👊🏻👊🏻👊🏻 pic.twitter.com/IqXF1244cM — Jake Amos (@JakeAmosETSU) October 13, 2019

Unbelievable indeed, coach. Moving on.

Texas Tech is still perfect after going 5-0 at the Big 12 Match Play. The Red Raiders were the top seed and have now won the Big 12 Match Play, the Carmel Cup and Inverness Intercollegiate. Texas Tech will look to complete the fall sweep this weekend as they tee it up for the final time before the winter break at the Tavistock Collegiate in Orlando.

Rankings: Men’s Team | Men’s Individual

Georgia went wire-to-wire and picked up its second win of the season at the Crooked Stick Invitational, beating out Vanderbilt by one stroke at Carmel, Indiana’s Crooked Stick Golf Club.

We’ll end the men’s discussion with a question… is the ACC the best conference in men’s college golf? According to the latest Golfweek/Sagarin Rankings, the answer is a resounding, “Yes.” Six of the top-10 teams are ACC members: No. 1 Georgia Tech, No. 3 Wake Forest, No. 6 North Carolina, No. 7 Duke, No. 9 Notre Dame and No. 10 Louisville.

Women

ANNIKA Award: Who’s up for women’s player of the year?

We have to start with the Texas women. The Longhorns blitzed the field to the tune of 15 under (an 18-hole program record) in the final round of their Betsy Rawls Longhorn Invite to win at 19 under, beating Kent State by two strokes. The Golden Flashes had previously been undefeated in the fall. Texas freshman Sophie Guo fired a school-record, bogey-free 8-under 64 in Sunday’s final round. Guo’s 64 also tied the UT Golf Club competitive course record.

Staying at the Betsy Rawls, another freshman made some history for Oklahoma State.

A late push carried Arizona State to a win in Stanford, lead by freshman Linn Grant, who earned a third top-10 finish in just as many events. Stanford freshman Angelina Ye claimed individual honors.

Rankings: Women’s Team | Women’s Individual

Last but certainly not least and as mentioned last week, the 1995 NCAA champion Arizona State women’s golf team, the only Div. I team to ever go undefeated, were inducted into the Sun Devil Hall of Fame last weekend. They had the individual champion in nine of 10 tournaments, placed all five starters on the All-Pac 10 team and won the national title by 26 shots for a three-peat.

Scores and more

Keep up with all the latest college golf tournaments via our scores page and the Golfstat Live app.

—

While I’d like to think I’ve got a respectable handicap when it comes to my job, I could always use a good read. There are so many great stories that don’t get enough attention, so if you know of any, I’m all ears. You can find me on Twitter @AdamWoodard or via email at adwoodard@golfweek.com.