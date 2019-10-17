Brittany Altomare makes an ace, wins a new car at Buick LPGA Shanghai

Brittany Altomare had an up-and-down first nine holes in the first round at the Buick LPGA Shanghai, with four pars, two birdies, two bogeys and a double bogey.

She then made another par to start her second nine on the first hole of the Qizhong Garden Golf Club.

But then on the second hole, magic. Altomare went tee box to cup with a perfect shot on the hole which was playing 175 yards.

Yep, a hole-in-one. Her first ever.

But wait. That’s not all. Altomare’s ace won her a new Buick.

“Well, that was fun,” she later tweeted.

No word yet on how she plans to get the car back to the U.S. from China.