CJ Cup: Byeong Hun An leads, Jason Day aims to impress

Last year’s runner-up Gary Woodland had a 71.

Justin Thomas, who won the inaugural 2017 CJ Cup, shot 68 and Phil Mickelson and Jordan Spieth each shot 70. Spieth is looking to end a lengthy drought – he hasn’t won since the 2017 British Open at Royal Birkdale, a span of 54 tournaments worldwide.

Kevin Na, who won in a playoff in Las Vegas two weeks ago, had a 72 and Sergio Garcia 73.

There are 78 players are in the no-cut, limited-field event.

No. 1-ranked Koepka stirred some controversy on Wednesday when he pointed out that Rory McIlroy, his closest challenger for the top ranking, hasn’t won a major since the American joined the PGA Tour in 2015. He was responding to a question about a rivalry between the pair.

“I’m not looking at anybody behind me. I’m No.1 number one in the world,” Koepka said. “I’ve got open road in front of me I’m not looking in the rearview mirror, so I don’t see it as a rivalry. I’ve been out here for, what, five years. Rory hasn’t won a major since I’ve been on the PGA Tour.”