The CJ Cup at Nine Bridges: Round 2 tee times, TV info

The CJ Cup at Nine Bridges is being staged at Club at Nine Bridges in Jeju Island, South Korea. The 72-hole event is the sixth tournament on the PGA Tour’s 2019-20 schedule.

It is a limited-field event, as there are 78 players competing for a $9.75 million purse.

There is a 13-hour time difference between Nine Bridges and the east coast, so the second round will be seen live on Thursday night in North America.

Reigning champion Brooks Koepka is paired with Hideki Matsuyama and Si Woo Kim. A year ago, Brooks Koepka shot a 29 on his final nine holes and won by 4 shots. Koepka’s 7-under-par 29 polished off his closing 64 as he set a tournament scoring record of 267.

Other featured groups for the first two rounds include Justin Thomas, Phil Mickelson and Marc Leishman, and Jordan Spieth, Sergio Garcia and Tommy Fleetwood.

Second round

1st Tee

Tee time Players 7 p.m. Kevin Streelman, Rory Sabbatini, Jung-gon Hwang 7:10 p.m. Chesson Hadley, Rafa Cabrera Bello, Chase Koepka 7:20 p.m. Nate Lashley, Keith Mitchell, Troy Merritt 7:30 p.m. Sung Kang, Kevin Tway, Michael Kim 7:40 p.m. Collin Morikawa, Ryan Palmer, Billy Horschel 7:50 p.m. Matt Jones, Wonjoon Lee, Whee Kim 8 p.m. Branden Grace, Lucas Glover, Sanghyun Park 8:10 p.m. Vaughn Taylor, Danny Lee, Jeongwoo Ham 8:20 p.m. Justin Thomas, Phil Mickelson, Marc Leishman 8:30 p.m. Jordan Spieth, Sergio Garcia, Tommy Fleetwood 8:40 p.m. Kevin Na, Graeme McDowell, K.J. Choi 8:50 p.m. Harold Varner III, Tyrrell Hatton, Yi Keun Chang 9 p.m. Joel Dahmen, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Yongjun Bae (a)

10th Tee

Tee time Players 7 p.m. Charley Hoffman, Emiliano Grillo, Jazz Janewattananond 7:10 p.m. Gary Woodland, Jason Day, Sungjae Im 7:20 p.m. Brooks Koepka, Hideki Matsuyama, Si Woo Kim 7:30 p.m. Matthew Wolff, Andrew Putnam, Danny Willett 7:40 p.m. Byeong Hun An, Abraham Ancer, Kyongjun Moon 7:50 p.m. Cameron Smith, Viktor Hovland, Hyungjoon Lee 8 p.m. Jhonattan Vegas, Adam Schenk, Kyoung-Hoon Lee 8:10 p.m. Ryan Moore, Brian Stuard, Soomin Lee 8:20 p.m. C.T. Pan, Corey Conners, Scott Piercy 8:30 p.m. J.B. Holmes, Adam Long, Ian Poulter 8:40 p.m. Joaquin Niemann, Dylan Frittelli, Chez Reavie 8:50 p.m. Max Homa, Charles Howell III, Pat Perez 9 p.m. Luke List, Wyndham Clark, Tae Hee Lee

TV info

All viewing information is listed in Eastern Daylight Time.

Second round

Thursday evening/Friday morning

Golf Channel: 10 p.m. Thursday – 2 a.m. Friday

Replay on Friday: 4-6 a.m. and 5:30-9:30 p.m.

Third round

Friday evening/Saturday morning

Golf Channel: 10 p.m. Friday – 2 a.m. Saturday

Replay on Saturday: 5:30-9:30 a.m.

Final round

Saturday evening/Sunday morning

Golf Channel: 10 p.m. Saturday – 2 a.m. Sunday

Replay on Sunday: 6-9:30 p.m.

Replay on Monday: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. and 8-12 p.m.