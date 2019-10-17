Forecaddie: European Tour dreaming of another (points friendly) co-sanctioned event

Ask The Forecaddie what would make sense for fans, and it would be more co-sanctioned events covering the world’s best to tee up at the same time and same place. If only the relationship between golf’s international tours were so simple.

European Tour chief executive Keith Pelley confirmed a recent proposal to The Man Out Front which certainly would have made sense for his tour. But the PGA Tour? Not so much.

While Pelley would not say which event he had in mind, The Forecaddie is pretty sure he was thinking of the Irish or Scottish Open as the event doling out both FedExCup and Race to Dubai points. The thinking was, if we’ve got the players over here in Europe, why not just make it a little more worth their while? More specifically, The Forecaddie senses the idea was hatched with only a few players in mind. Maybe one with the initials “R” as in Rory and “M” as in McIlroy.

The hitch?

Points races are designed to encourage more appearances from top players on the respective tours, with a corresponding bonus pool at season’s end rewarding increased participation. Therefore, handing out FedExCup points in Europe would only drive a nail into a proverbial coffin of whichever U.S. event loses players to an overseas event.

“We continue to have conversations with the PGA Tour about how we work closer together,” Pelley told The Forecaddie. “We had discussions about a co-sanctioned event, but it was too complex at this particular time to do it. It’s not going to happen for 2020 but maybe we will restart the conversations for 2021.”

The PGA Tour’s Ty Votaw, who oversees international affairs for the operation, confirmed an idea was presented. But he told The Forecaddie, “It was not workable from our standpoint because of several factors, including the potential impact on our tournament schedule, field strength and eligibility for the event and purse level.”

The Forecaddie is having a hard time seeing how, outside of turning a European Tour event into a World Golf Championship, the idea will take flight. But at least the sides were talking. Perhaps down the road the discussions may lead to putting some more “world” into the WGC concept, which has not visited Europe since 2006 when Tiger Woods won at The Grove, outside England.