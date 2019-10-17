Nominations open for the 2020 Bob Jones Award

With the goal of honoring a deserving candidate who might otherwise be unrecognized, the USGA opened nominations on Thursday for the 2020 Bob Jones Award for the first time in the award’s 65-year history.

The highest honor given annually by the USGA, the Bob Jones Award is presented to the individual whom presents the highest level of sportsmanship, character, integrity and respect while playing golf. Former honorees include Babe Zaharias, Arnold Palmer, Jack Nicklaus, Peggy Kirk Bell, Nancy Lopez and Annika Sorenstam.

“The recipients of this award ultimately tell the story of what greatness truly means, and better than we could describe,” CEO of the USGA Mike Davis said. “These people are the gold standard for character, whose values exemplify all that is good in golf. These people should be celebrated at the highest level, and their stories need to be told.”

Jones, the award’s namesake, won nine USGA championship titles and exhibited admirable character and sportsmanship throughout his career and life.

The USAGA is receiving nomination letters via email to bobjonesaward@usga.org. Submissions must include references the award criteria.

Nominations for the award, which has been presented since 1955, close Oct. 25 at 5 p.m. ET.

The 2020 recipient will be announced in January and honored at Winged Foot Golf Club in Mamaroneck, N.Y. during the week of the 120th U.S. Open Championship, June 15-21.