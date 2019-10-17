Forecaddie: PGA Tour's 2020 offseason will be exactly 1 week

With the Korn Ferry Tour’s release of its 2020 schedule, The Forecaddie was pleased to see the addition of four new events, nearly $19 million in purses and even traditional season-opening events in the hurricane-ravaged Bahamas.

Yet The Man Out Front could not get past the dates for the Korn Ferry Tour playoffs.

The season-ending stretch will compete head-to-head with the PGA Tour playoffs, right down to the final Sunday of Aug. 30.

Which means while the FedEx Cup comes to a conclusion at East Lake, the Korn Ferry Tour’s always valiant battles to gain Tour cards will be playing out at Victoria National and once again presented by United Leasing but without the spotlight those finals enjoyed this year when finishing on Labor Day, a week clear of the 2019 Tour Championship.

Why is the PGA Tour putting the Korn Ferry Tour against its Super Bowl?

The Forecaddie reached out to a PGA Tour official and learned the date was selected to give the Korn Ferry grads a much-needed week off before the 2020-21 PGA Tour schedule starts the week of Sept. 7.

In case a pocket schedule isn’t handy, that’s the week of Labor Day Monday as well as Week 1 of the 2020 NFL schedule. This means the PGA Tour will kick off its 2020-21 season just a week after ending this season and on the same day as the NFL’s Thursday night start.

Now, The Man Out Front understands it’s a Ryder Cup year and holidays force the playing of events by certain dates, but given the fall swing’s weak fields in 2019, next year looks like things will get even sillier when it comes to the “off-season”.