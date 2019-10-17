Trump’s Doral Resort to host 2020 G-7 Summit

Trump National Doral golf resort will host the 2020 Group of Seven Summit June 10-12, acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney announced Thursday.

Mulvaney said Trump National Doral is “perfect for our needs” and was “millions of dollars cheaper” than other locations considered for the Summit.

“It became apparent at the end of that process that Doral was by far and away— far and away – the best physical facility for this meeting,” Mulvaney said Thursday. “In fact, I was talking to one of the advanced team when they came back and I said, ‘What was it like?’ and he said, ‘Mick, you’re not going to believe this, but it’s almost like they built this facility to host this type of event.'”

Mulvaney said the selection process for choosing the 2020 G-7 location was similar to the process other administrations have used. He said the search team considered criteria such as accommodations on site, support hotels surrounding the area, areas for photo ops, the proximity to cities and airports, medical facilities and helicopter landing zones.￼

During the evaluation process, Mulvaney said the White House sent teams to visit possible locations in California, Colorado, Florida, Hawaii, Michigan, North Carolina, Tennessee and Utah. The team narrowed selections until four final options remained: one in Hawaii, two in Utah and Trump National Doral in Florida.

Since the President owns the resort, Mulvaney anticipated questions about President Trump potentially profiting from the Summit being held at one of his properties.

Mulvaney said he was uneasy about choosing the Trump golf property for the annual meeting of annual meeting between Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States.

“I was skeptical,” Mulvaney said. “I was aware of the political, sort of, criticism that we’d come under for doing it at Doral which is why I was so surprised when the advance team called back and said that this was the perfect physical location to do this. So I get the criticism, so does (Trump).

“Face it, he’d be criticized regardless of what he chose to do, but no, there’s no issue here on him profiting from this in any way, shape or form.”

After the announcement Thursday afternoon, Senate Finance Committee ranking member Ron Wyden (D., Ore.) encouraged foreign governments to refuse to stay at Trump National Doral for the 2020 Summit.

“Hosting the G-7 at Trump’s failing Doral resort is one of the most egregious examples of corruption and self-dealing in the most corrupt presidency in our history,” Wyden said, according to the Wall Street Journal. “Foreign governments should not be forced to line Donald Trump’s pockets to attend the G-7, and I would urge them to seek accommodation elsewhere.”