Viktor Hovland sets sub-70 mark, looks for more at CJ Cup

PGA Tour rookie phenom Viktor Hovland is at it again.

On Thursday, in the first round of the CJ Cup at Nine Bridges, Hovland set a Tour record with his 18th consecutive round of 69 or better.

Hovland shot a 69 to open the tournament, which is good enough to be tied for 15th, along with fellow rookie Collin Morikawa. Oh, and defending tournament champ Brooks Koepka.

Hovland will start his second round five shots back of first-round leader Byeong Hun An.

CJ CUP: Tee times, TV info | Scores | Photos

Hovland tees off at 7:50 p.m. ET with Cameron Smith and Hyungjoon Lee and is in good shape to make the weekend and potentially extend his streak to 20 or beyond.