Brooks Koepka slips on wet concrete, withdraws from CJ Cup

World No. 1 Brooks Koepka has withdrawn from the CJ Cup.

Koepka released a statement in which he says that he slipped and aggravated an injury on his left knee.

The full statement, released on the PGA Tour’s twitter account, reads:

“During the course of Friday’s round, I slipped on wet concrete aggravating a previous injury to my left knee. After consulting with my doctor, I have been advised to withdraw from the CJ Cup and head home for further tests. I appreciate everyone’s concerns and support. I’ll keep you posted as I learn more.”

A little more than two weeks ago, ahead of his season debut in the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open at TPC Summerlin in Las Vegas, Koepka revealed that he had undergone a stem cell procedure for a partially torn patella tendon. He did it to relieve discomfort and strengthen a left knee that had been bugging him since March.

The procedure was performed Sept. 2 in Orlando.

“It’s stem cell, so they go in and inject it into my knee,” Koepka said. “I’m watching it on the screen, as they were doing it, and it was probably one of the most painful things, I was screaming when they did it.”

The 29-year-old limped out of the clinic and stayed off his feet best he could for three days, then started rehabbing the area.

Koepka shot 69-75 over the first two rounds this week in Korea, which had him at even par, T-51 in the no-cut, 78-man field.