Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
USA Today Sports

College golf: Barry sits at No. 1 in Division II Bushnell Golfweek Coaches Poll

Barry University golf/ Twitter

College golf: Barry sits at No. 1 in Division II Bushnell Golfweek Coaches Poll

College

College golf: Barry sits at No. 1 in Division II Bushnell Golfweek Coaches Poll

By October 18, 2019 12:04 pm

By: |

There’s a new No. 1.

Barry University sits at the top spot in the Division II Bushnell Golfweek Coaches Poll released Friday.

Barry received 20 first-place votes and sits ahead of West Florida, Georgia Southwestern State, Arkansas Tech and USC Aiken.

Rounding out the top 10 are Lynn, Oklahoma Christian, Simon Fraser, St. Mary’s (TX) and Lee.

Here are the Top 25 rankings for Division II men’s college golf.

Rank University (First Place Votes) Points Previous Rank
1 Barry (20) 638 4
2 West Florida 495 3
3 Georgia Southwestern State (1) 494 7
4 Arkansas Tech (1) 481 16
5 South Carolina-Aiken 469 10
6 Lynn (4) 466 1
7 Oklahoma Christian 444 6
8 Simon Fraser 443 8
9 St. Marys (TX) 356 9
10 Lee 351 17
11 Florida Southern 295 2
12 Saint Leo 286 5
13 Central Missouri 282 NR
14 Colorado School of Mines 266 NR
15 Delta State 238 NR
16 Lincoln Memorial 230 14
17 Concordia University (OR) 228 NR
18 Florida Tech 192 12
19 St. Edwards 163 20
20 Columbus State 128 24
21 Midwestern State 126 NR
22 Findlay 116 NR
23 Chico State 110 11
24 Washburn 81 NR
25 Nova Southeastern 77 13

Dropped From Ranking: Cal State-Monterey Bay (#18); Dixie State (#21); Lander (#15); Limestone (#22); Missouri-St. Louis (#19); Rollins (#T-25); Western Washington (#23); Young Harris (#T-25)

Others Receiving Votes: Wayne State (MI), 72; Dixie State, 59; Sonoma State, 59; Stanislaus State, 56; Western Washington, 52; Limestone, 49; Lander, 47; Clayton State, 46; Cal State-Monterey Bay, 44; Queens University of Charlotte, 41; Henderson State, 36; Rollins, 36; Valdosta State, 36; Newberry, 34; Young Harris, 34; Mount Olive, 33; Carson-Newman, 29; Flagler, 24; Missouri-St. Louis, 24; Georgia College, 19; Southern Wesleyan, 19; Winona State, 18; West Georgia, 14; Central Oklahoma, 11; Grand Valley State, 11; North Georgia, 10; Indianapolis, 9; Saint Anslem, 9; Anderson (SC), 7; Tiffin, 7; Colorado-Colorado Springs, 6; Trevecca Nazarene, 6; Erskine, 5; Southwestern Oklahoma State, 5; Tampa, 5; Belmont Abbey, 4; Lenoir Rhyne, 4; Lindenwood, 4; Northeastern State, 4; Catawba, 3; Barton, 2; Northwood University (MI), 1; Wingate, 1.

, , , , College, Men

More Golfweek

From The Web

Comments

Latest

More Golfweek
Home