College golf: Barry sits at No. 1 in Division II Bushnell Golfweek Coaches Poll

There’s a new No. 1.
Barry University sits at the top spot in the Division II Bushnell Golfweek Coaches Poll released Friday.
Barry received 20 first-place votes and sits ahead of West Florida, Georgia Southwestern State, Arkansas Tech and USC Aiken.
Rounding out the top 10 are Lynn, Oklahoma Christian, Simon Fraser, St. Mary’s (TX) and Lee.
Here are the Top 25 rankings for Division II men’s college golf.
|Rank
|University (First Place Votes)
|Points
|Previous Rank
|1
|Barry (20)
|638
|4
|2
|West Florida
|495
|3
|3
|Georgia Southwestern State (1)
|494
|7
|4
|Arkansas Tech (1)
|481
|16
|5
|South Carolina-Aiken
|469
|10
|6
|Lynn (4)
|466
|1
|7
|Oklahoma Christian
|444
|6
|8
|Simon Fraser
|443
|8
|9
|St. Marys (TX)
|356
|9
|10
|Lee
|351
|17
|11
|Florida Southern
|295
|2
|12
|Saint Leo
|286
|5
|13
|Central Missouri
|282
|NR
|14
|Colorado School of Mines
|266
|NR
|15
|Delta State
|238
|NR
|16
|Lincoln Memorial
|230
|14
|17
|Concordia University (OR)
|228
|NR
|18
|Florida Tech
|192
|12
|19
|St. Edwards
|163
|20
|20
|Columbus State
|128
|24
|21
|Midwestern State
|126
|NR
|22
|Findlay
|116
|NR
|23
|Chico State
|110
|11
|24
|Washburn
|81
|NR
|25
|Nova Southeastern
|77
|13
Dropped From Ranking: Cal State-Monterey Bay (#18); Dixie State (#21); Lander (#15); Limestone (#22); Missouri-St. Louis (#19); Rollins (#T-25); Western Washington (#23); Young Harris (#T-25)
Others Receiving Votes: Wayne State (MI), 72; Dixie State, 59; Sonoma State, 59; Stanislaus State, 56; Western Washington, 52; Limestone, 49; Lander, 47; Clayton State, 46; Cal State-Monterey Bay, 44; Queens University of Charlotte, 41; Henderson State, 36; Rollins, 36; Valdosta State, 36; Newberry, 34; Young Harris, 34; Mount Olive, 33; Carson-Newman, 29; Flagler, 24; Missouri-St. Louis, 24; Georgia College, 19; Southern Wesleyan, 19; Winona State, 18; West Georgia, 14; Central Oklahoma, 11; Grand Valley State, 11; North Georgia, 10; Indianapolis, 9; Saint Anslem, 9; Anderson (SC), 7; Tiffin, 7; Colorado-Colorado Springs, 6; Trevecca Nazarene, 6; Erskine, 5; Southwestern Oklahoma State, 5; Tampa, 5; Belmont Abbey, 4; Lenoir Rhyne, 4; Lindenwood, 4; Northeastern State, 4; Catawba, 3; Barton, 2; Northwood University (MI), 1; Wingate, 1.
