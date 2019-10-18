College golf: Barry sits at No. 1 in Division II Bushnell Golfweek Coaches Poll

There’s a new No. 1.

Barry University sits at the top spot in the Division II Bushnell Golfweek Coaches Poll released Friday.

Barry received 20 first-place votes and sits ahead of West Florida, Georgia Southwestern State, Arkansas Tech and USC Aiken.

Rounding out the top 10 are Lynn, Oklahoma Christian, Simon Fraser, St. Mary’s (TX) and Lee.

Here are the Top 25 rankings for Division II men’s college golf.