CJ Cup at Nine Bridges: Round 3 tee times, TV info

The CJ Cup at Nine Bridges is being staged at Club at Nine Bridges in Jeju Island, South Korea. The 72-hole event is the sixth tournament on the PGA Tour’s 2019-20 schedule.

It is a limited-field event, as there are 78 players competing for a $9.75 million purse.

There is a 13-hour time difference between Nine Bridges and the East Coast, so the second round will be seen live on Thursday night in North America.

After shooting a second-round 63, Justin Thomas leads at 13 under. He sits two strokes ahead of Byeong Hun An and Danny Lee in second place.

Below are the tee times for the third round of the CJ Cup at Nine Bridges.

Third round

1st Tee

Tee time Players 6:45 p.m. Collin Morikawa, Matt Jones Hyungoon Lee 6:55 p.m. Chase Koepka, Gary Woodland, Kevin Tway 7:05 p.m. Tomm, Fleetwood, Ian Poulter, Rafa Cabrera Bello 7:15 p.m. Sungjae Im, Nate Lashley, Mac Leishman 7:25 p.m. Soomin Lee, Kevin Na, Dylan Frittelli 7:35 p.m. Graeme McDowell, Rory Sabbatini, Andrew Putnam 7:45 p.m. Jason Day, Hideki Matsuyama, Ryan Palmer 7:55 p.m. Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Wyndham Clark, Charley Hoffman 8:05 p.m. Jung-gon Hwang, Viktor Hovland, Joaquin Neimann 8:15 p.m. Tyrell Hatton, Charles Howell III, Kevin Streelman 8:25 p.m. Kyoung-Hoon Lee, Ryan moore, Si Woo Kim 8:35 p.m. Emiliano Grillo, Jordan Spieth, Cameron Smith 8:45 p.m. Justin Thomas, Byeong Hun An, Danny Lee

10th Tee

Tee time Players 6:45 p.m. Branden Grace, Sanghyun Park, Phil Mickelson 6:55 p.m. Corey Conners, Harold Varner III, Pat Perez 7:05 p.m. Lucas Glover, Jhonattan Vegas, C.T. Pan 7:15 p.m. Sergio Garcia, K.J. Choi, Brooks Koepka 7:25 p.m. Sung Kang, Scott Piercy, Billy Horschel 7:35 p.m. Adam Schenk, Vaughn Taylor, Adam Long 7:45 p.m. Chez Reavie, Joel Dahmen, Luke List 7:55 p.m. Keith Mitchell, Troy Merritt, Jeongwoo Ham 8:05 p.m. Yi Keun Chang, Danny Willett, Abraham Ancer 8:15 p.m. Wonjoon Lee, J.B. Holmes, Jazz Janewattananond 8:25 p.m. Michael Kim, Kyongjun Moon, Brian Stuard 8:35 p.m. Youngjun Bae, Chesson Hadley, Matthew Wolff 8:45 p.m. Whee Kim, Max Homa, Tae Hee Lee

TV info

All viewing information is listed in Eastern Daylight Time.

Third round

Friday evening/Saturday morning

Golf Channel: 10 p.m. Friday – 2 a.m. Saturday

Replay on Saturday: 5:30-9:30 a.m.

Final round

Saturday evening/Sunday morning

Golf Channel: 10 p.m. Saturday – 2 a.m. Sunday

Replay on Sunday: 6-9:30 p.m.

Replay on Monday: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. and 8-12 p.m.