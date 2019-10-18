Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
College golf: Georgia Tech lands top spot in Division I Bushnell Golfweek Coaches Poll

College golf: Georgia Tech lands top spot in Division I Bushnell Golfweek Coaches Poll

College golf: Georgia Tech lands top spot in Division I Bushnell Golfweek Coaches Poll

By October 18, 2019 12:04 pm

Georgia Tech is the new No. 1 ranked team in the country according to the latest Bushnell Golfweek Coaches Poll released Friday.

The Yellow Jackets earned 19 first-place votes to take the top spot. Behind Georgia Tech is Wake Forest in second followed by Oklahoma, Texas Tech, and Pepperdine to round out the top five.

BYU, previously not listed in the top 25, jumped to No. 6 this week. Arizona State, SMU and Notre Dame landed at Nos. 7-9 while Duke  and Louisville tied for 10th.

Here are the Top 25 rankings for Division I men’s college golf.

Division I

Rank University (First Place Votes) Points Previous Rank
1 Georgia Tech (19) 618 2
2 Wake Forest 563 4
3 Oklahoma 556 9
4 Texas Tech (4) 545 6
5 Pepperdine 478 5
6 BYU 456 NR
7 Arizona State (1) 455 1
8 SMU 444 18
9 Notre Dame (1) 424 12
T-10 Duke 380 7
T-10 Louisville 380 16
12 North Carolina 356 14
13 Baylor 354 3
14 Clemson 274 15
15 Arizona 236 13
16 Texas A&M 206 11
17 Washington 193 8
18 Texas 171 10
19 Auburn 169 23
20 Georgia 152 20
21 Colorado State 140 NR
22 Oregon State 123 NR
23 Vanderbilt 102 NR
24 Arkansas 99 17
25 Tennessee 62 NR

Dropped From Ranking: Illinois (#22); Ole Miss (#24); Southern California (#19); Stanford (#21); West Virginia (#25).

Others Receiving Votes: Tennessee Tech, 38; LSU, 22; UAB, 17; Stanford, 16; West Virginia, 15; East Tennessee State, 10; Mississippi, 10; South Carolina, 10; UCLA, 10; Oklahoma State, 9; Southern California, 8; Northwestern, 6; North Florida, 5; California, 3; Illinois, 3; Houston, 2; Long Beach State, 2; Arkansas State, 1; James Madison, 1; Liberty, 1.

