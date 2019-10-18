College golf: Georgia Tech lands top spot in Division I Bushnell Golfweek Coaches Poll

Georgia Tech is the new No. 1 ranked team in the country according to the latest Bushnell Golfweek Coaches Poll released Friday.
The Yellow Jackets earned 19 first-place votes to take the top spot. Behind Georgia Tech is Wake Forest in second followed by Oklahoma, Texas Tech, and Pepperdine to round out the top five.
BYU, previously not listed in the top 25, jumped to No. 6 this week. Arizona State, SMU and Notre Dame landed at Nos. 7-9 while Duke and Louisville tied for 10th.
Here are the Top 25 rankings for Division I men’s college golf.
Division I
|Rank
|University (First Place Votes)
|Points
|Previous Rank
|1
|Georgia Tech (19)
|618
|2
|2
|Wake Forest
|563
|4
|3
|Oklahoma
|556
|9
|4
|Texas Tech (4)
|545
|6
|5
|Pepperdine
|478
|5
|6
|BYU
|456
|NR
|7
|Arizona State (1)
|455
|1
|8
|SMU
|444
|18
|9
|Notre Dame (1)
|424
|12
|T-10
|Duke
|380
|7
|T-10
|Louisville
|380
|16
|12
|North Carolina
|356
|14
|13
|Baylor
|354
|3
|14
|Clemson
|274
|15
|15
|Arizona
|236
|13
|16
|Texas A&M
|206
|11
|17
|Washington
|193
|8
|18
|Texas
|171
|10
|19
|Auburn
|169
|23
|20
|Georgia
|152
|20
|21
|Colorado State
|140
|NR
|22
|Oregon State
|123
|NR
|23
|Vanderbilt
|102
|NR
|24
|Arkansas
|99
|17
|25
|Tennessee
|62
|NR
Dropped From Ranking: Illinois (#22); Ole Miss (#24); Southern California (#19); Stanford (#21); West Virginia (#25).
Others Receiving Votes: Tennessee Tech, 38; LSU, 22; UAB, 17; Stanford, 16; West Virginia, 15; East Tennessee State, 10; Mississippi, 10; South Carolina, 10; UCLA, 10; Oklahoma State, 9; Southern California, 8; Northwestern, 6; North Florida, 5; California, 3; Illinois, 3; Houston, 2; Long Beach State, 2; Arkansas State, 1; James Madison, 1; Liberty, 1.
