College golf: Georgia Tech lands top spot in Division I Bushnell Golfweek Coaches Poll

Georgia Tech is the new No. 1 ranked team in the country according to the latest Bushnell Golfweek Coaches Poll released Friday.

The Yellow Jackets earned 19 first-place votes to take the top spot. Behind Georgia Tech is Wake Forest in second followed by Oklahoma, Texas Tech, and Pepperdine to round out the top five.

BYU, previously not listed in the top 25, jumped to No. 6 this week. Arizona State, SMU and Notre Dame landed at Nos. 7-9 while Duke and Louisville tied for 10th.

Here are the Top 25 rankings for Division I men’s college golf.

Division I

Rank University (First Place Votes) Points Previous Rank 1 Georgia Tech (19) 618 2 2 Wake Forest 563 4 3 Oklahoma 556 9 4 Texas Tech (4) 545 6 5 Pepperdine 478 5 6 BYU 456 NR 7 Arizona State (1) 455 1 8 SMU 444 18 9 Notre Dame (1) 424 12 T-10 Duke 380 7 T-10 Louisville 380 16 12 North Carolina 356 14 13 Baylor 354 3 14 Clemson 274 15 15 Arizona 236 13 16 Texas A&M 206 11 17 Washington 193 8 18 Texas 171 10 19 Auburn 169 23 20 Georgia 152 20 21 Colorado State 140 NR 22 Oregon State 123 NR 23 Vanderbilt 102 NR 24 Arkansas 99 17 25 Tennessee 62 NR

Dropped From Ranking: Illinois (#22); Ole Miss (#24); Southern California (#19); Stanford (#21); West Virginia (#25).

Others Receiving Votes: Tennessee Tech, 38; LSU, 22; UAB, 17; Stanford, 16; West Virginia, 15; East Tennessee State, 10; Mississippi, 10; South Carolina, 10; UCLA, 10; Oklahoma State, 9; Southern California, 8; Northwestern, 6; North Florida, 5; California, 3; Illinois, 3; Houston, 2; Long Beach State, 2; Arkansas State, 1; James Madison, 1; Liberty, 1.