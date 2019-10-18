Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
College golf: Illinois Wesleyan keeps No. 1 spot on Division III Bushnell Golfweek Coaches Poll

Illinois Wesleyan University

By October 18, 2019 12:04 pm

Illinois Wesleyan has reclaimed the No. 1 spot on the latest Division III Bushnell Golfweek Coaches Poll released Friday.

Illinois Wesleyan, reigning Div. III National Champions, received 18 first-place votes to sit ahead of Huntingdon, Emory University, Hampden-Sydney and Claremont-Mudd-Scripps.

Wittenberg, Methodist, St. Thomas (MN), Washington & Lee and Carnegie Mellon round out the top ten.

Here are the Top 25 rankings for Division III men’s college golf.

Rank University (First Place Votes) Points Previous Ranking
1 Illinois Wesleyan (18) 498 2
2 Huntingdon 475 3
3 Emory (2) 467 1
4 Hampden-Sydney 394 13
5 Claremont-Mudd-Scripps 389 9
6 Wittenberg 374 4
7 Methodist 371 8
8 St. Thomas (MN) 354 11
9 Washington & Lee 295 6
10 Carnegie Mellon 293 7
11 Guilford 286 5
12 Southwestern (TX) 271 15
13 Oglethorpe 217 12
14 Wisconsin-Eau Claire 204 NR
15 Redlands 198 16
16 Gustavus Adolphus 175 25
17 Concordia University (TX) 153 10
18 New York University 144 NR
19 Saint Johns (MN) 129 14
20 Babson 105 NR
21 Greensboro 88 24
22 Williams 71 NR
23 Berry College 61 17
24 Aurora 50 NR
25 Piedmont 44 NR

Dropped From Ranking: Hope (#19); La Verne (T-20); North Carolina Wesleyan (#T-20); Sewanee: The University of the South (#23); Trinity College (CT) (#22); Willamette (#18).

Others Receiving Votes: Willamette, 38; Hope, 36; La Verne, 28; Pacific Lutheran, 28; Sewanee: The University of the South, 27; Webster University, 23; Kenyon College, 21; Rochester, 18; Nebraska Wesleyan, 17; North Carolina Wesleyan, 16; George Fox, 16; Denison University, 15; LaGrange, 15; McDaniel, 13; Allegheny, 11; Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, 11; California Lutheran, 10; Gettysburg College, 9; Trinity College (CT), 9; Averett, 8; Trine University, 6; Rhodes, 4; Whitworth, 4; Concordia (WI), 3; Rutgers University-Camden, 3; Transylvania, 2; Birmingham-Southern, 1; Mary Hardin-Baylor, 1; Rosemont College, 1.

