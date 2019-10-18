College golf: Illinois Wesleyan keeps No. 1 spot on Division III Bushnell Golfweek Coaches Poll

Illinois Wesleyan has reclaimed the No. 1 spot on the latest Division III Bushnell Golfweek Coaches Poll released Friday.
Illinois Wesleyan, reigning Div. III National Champions, received 18 first-place votes to sit ahead of Huntingdon, Emory University, Hampden-Sydney and Claremont-Mudd-Scripps.
Wittenberg, Methodist, St. Thomas (MN), Washington & Lee and Carnegie Mellon round out the top ten.
Here are the Top 25 rankings for Division III men’s college golf.
|Rank
|University (First Place Votes)
|Points
|Previous Ranking
|1
|Illinois Wesleyan (18)
|498
|2
|2
|Huntingdon
|475
|3
|3
|Emory (2)
|467
|1
|4
|Hampden-Sydney
|394
|13
|5
|Claremont-Mudd-Scripps
|389
|9
|6
|Wittenberg
|374
|4
|7
|Methodist
|371
|8
|8
|St. Thomas (MN)
|354
|11
|9
|Washington & Lee
|295
|6
|10
|Carnegie Mellon
|293
|7
|11
|Guilford
|286
|5
|12
|Southwestern (TX)
|271
|15
|13
|Oglethorpe
|217
|12
|14
|Wisconsin-Eau Claire
|204
|NR
|15
|Redlands
|198
|16
|16
|Gustavus Adolphus
|175
|25
|17
|Concordia University (TX)
|153
|10
|18
|New York University
|144
|NR
|19
|Saint Johns (MN)
|129
|14
|20
|Babson
|105
|NR
|21
|Greensboro
|88
|24
|22
|Williams
|71
|NR
|23
|Berry College
|61
|17
|24
|Aurora
|50
|NR
|25
|Piedmont
|44
|NR
Dropped From Ranking: Hope (#19); La Verne (T-20); North Carolina Wesleyan (#T-20); Sewanee: The University of the South (#23); Trinity College (CT) (#22); Willamette (#18).
Others Receiving Votes: Willamette, 38; Hope, 36; La Verne, 28; Pacific Lutheran, 28; Sewanee: The University of the South, 27; Webster University, 23; Kenyon College, 21; Rochester, 18; Nebraska Wesleyan, 17; North Carolina Wesleyan, 16; George Fox, 16; Denison University, 15; LaGrange, 15; McDaniel, 13; Allegheny, 11; Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, 11; California Lutheran, 10; Gettysburg College, 9; Trinity College (CT), 9; Averett, 8; Trine University, 6; Rhodes, 4; Whitworth, 4; Concordia (WI), 3; Rutgers University-Camden, 3; Transylvania, 2; Birmingham-Southern, 1; Mary Hardin-Baylor, 1; Rosemont College, 1.
