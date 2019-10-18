College golf: Illinois Wesleyan keeps No. 1 spot on Division III Bushnell Golfweek Coaches Poll

Illinois Wesleyan has reclaimed the No. 1 spot on the latest Division III Bushnell Golfweek Coaches Poll released Friday.

Illinois Wesleyan, reigning Div. III National Champions, received 18 first-place votes to sit ahead of Huntingdon, Emory University, Hampden-Sydney and Claremont-Mudd-Scripps.

Wittenberg, Methodist, St. Thomas (MN), Washington & Lee and Carnegie Mellon round out the top ten.

Here are the Top 25 rankings for Division III men’s college golf.

Rank University (First Place Votes) Points Previous Ranking 1 Illinois Wesleyan (18) 498 2 2 Huntingdon 475 3 3 Emory (2) 467 1 4 Hampden-Sydney 394 13 5 Claremont-Mudd-Scripps 389 9 6 Wittenberg 374 4 7 Methodist 371 8 8 St. Thomas (MN) 354 11 9 Washington & Lee 295 6 10 Carnegie Mellon 293 7 11 Guilford 286 5 12 Southwestern (TX) 271 15 13 Oglethorpe 217 12 14 Wisconsin-Eau Claire 204 NR 15 Redlands 198 16 16 Gustavus Adolphus 175 25 17 Concordia University (TX) 153 10 18 New York University 144 NR 19 Saint Johns (MN) 129 14 20 Babson 105 NR 21 Greensboro 88 24 22 Williams 71 NR 23 Berry College 61 17 24 Aurora 50 NR 25 Piedmont 44 NR

Dropped From Ranking: Hope (#19); La Verne (T-20); North Carolina Wesleyan (#T-20); Sewanee: The University of the South (#23); Trinity College (CT) (#22); Willamette (#18).

Others Receiving Votes: Willamette, 38; Hope, 36; La Verne, 28; Pacific Lutheran, 28; Sewanee: The University of the South, 27; Webster University, 23; Kenyon College, 21; Rochester, 18; Nebraska Wesleyan, 17; North Carolina Wesleyan, 16; George Fox, 16; Denison University, 15; LaGrange, 15; McDaniel, 13; Allegheny, 11; Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, 11; California Lutheran, 10; Gettysburg College, 9; Trinity College (CT), 9; Averett, 8; Trine University, 6; Rhodes, 4; Whitworth, 4; Concordia (WI), 3; Rutgers University-Camden, 3; Transylvania, 2; Birmingham-Southern, 1; Mary Hardin-Baylor, 1; Rosemont College, 1.