Justin Thomas takes lead at CJ Cup at Nine Bridges

JEJU ISLAND, South Korea – Justin Thomas shot a 9-under 63 Friday to take a two-stroke lead at CJ Cup at Nine Bridges, putting himself in position to win his second PGA Tour event in South Korea in three years.

Thomas, who won the inaugural CJ Cup in 2017, had a two-round total of 13-under 131.

South Korean-born New Zealander Danny Lee (66) was in a tie for second place with first-round leader and former U.S. Amateur champion Byeong Hun An, who shot 69.

Jordan Spieth (65) and Emilaino Grillo (66) were tied for fourth, four strokes behind.

After a 66 on Thursday, Jason Day bogeyed four of his last six holes Friday for a 73 and was eight strokes behind.

Defending champion Brooks Koepka had four bogeys on his first nine for a 75 and was 13 strokes behind. Last year’s runner-up Gary Woodland had a second straight 71 and was 11 behind at 2-under with Phil Mickelson, who shot 72.

Viktor Hovland shot a 69, his 19th consecutive round below 70, extending his PGA Tour mark. He is T-12, 7 shots off the lead.

There are 78 players in the no-cut, limited-field event. It’s the first of three PGA Tour events in Asia, continuing next week at the Zozo Championship in Japan and ending with the World Golf Championship event in Shanghai.