NAIA and NJCAA Bushnell Golfweek Coaches Poll

Here are the top 25 for the newest NAIA Bushnell Golfweek Coaches Poll and the top 10 for the latest NJCAA Bushnell Golfweek Coaches Poll.

NAIA

College of Coastal Georgia keeps its spot at No. 1 on the NAIA Bushnell Golfweek Coaches Poll released Friday after receiving nine first-place votes.

Keiser, Texas Wesleyan, Ottawa (AZ) and Dalton State landed at second through fifth place respectively.

South Carolina Beaufort, Point, Victoria, British Columbia and Oklahoma City round out the top ten.

Here are the Top 25 rankings for NAIA men’s college golf.

Rank University (First Place Votes) Points Previous Ranking 1 Coastal Georgia (9) 273 1 2 Keiser (1) 259 4 3 Texas Wesleyan (1) 248 2 4 Ottawa (AZ) 225 9 5 Dalton State 206 10 6 South Carolina Beaufort 201 5 7 Point 200 T-13 8 Victoria 193 20 9 British Columbia 181 7 10 Oklahoma City 177 3 11 Wayland Baptist 167 6 12 Bellevue University 142 18 T-13 Southeastern (FL) 126 24 T-13 Thomas University 126 16 15 Johnson & Wales University (FL) 96 11 T-16 Missouri Valley College 90 17 T-16 Morningside 90 22 18 Truett-McConnell 86 NR 19 Central Baptist 76 NR 20 Grand View 74 NR 21 Cumberland University 68 NR 22 Lindsey Wilson College 43 NR 23 Northwestern Ohio 33 8 24 Rocky Mountain College 29 T-13 25 Reinhardt 27 NR

Dropped From Ranking: Kansas Wesleyan (#23); Park (MO) (#25); Oregon Tech (#21); Taylor (#15); William Carey (#19); William Woods (#12).

Others Receiving Votes: Oregon Tech, 23; William Carey, 20; William Woods, 20; Mobile, 18; Point Park, 13; Menlo, 10; Indiana Wesleyan, 6; Bethany College (KS), 5; SCAD Savannah, 5; Webber International, 5; Kansas Wesleyan, 4; Our Lady of the Lake, 3; Marian University-Indianapolis, 2; Taylor, 2; Corban University, 1; Mount Mercy, 1; Park (MO), 1.

NJCAA

Midland is back at the No. 1 spot on the NJCAA Bushnell Golfweek Coaches Poll released Friday.

Midland, which had the top spot to begin the season, ranked ahead of Central Alabama, Ranger, Hutchinson and Indian Hills respectively.

Here are the Top 10 rankings for NJCAA boy’s golf.

Rank University (First Place Votes) Points Previous Rank 1 Midland (2) 65 2 2 Central Alabama (4) 61 1 3 Ranger (1) 47 6 4 Hutchinson 46 3 5 Indian Hills 45 T-4 6 Odessa 32 7 7 Eastern Florida State 24 NR T-8 Iowa Western 21 8 T-8 New Mexico JC 21 T-4 10 John A. Logan 8 9

Dropped From Ranking: Calhoun (#10)

Others Receiving Votes: Calhoun, 5; McLennan, 5; Eastern Arizona, 4; Garden City, 1.