NAIA and NJCAA Bushnell Golfweek Coaches Poll

Here are the top 25 for the newest NAIA Bushnell Golfweek Coaches Poll and the top 10 for the latest NJCAA Bushnell Golfweek Coaches Poll.
NAIA
College of Coastal Georgia keeps its spot at No. 1 on the NAIA Bushnell Golfweek Coaches Poll released Friday after receiving nine first-place votes.
Keiser, Texas Wesleyan, Ottawa (AZ) and Dalton State landed at second through fifth place respectively.
South Carolina Beaufort, Point, Victoria, British Columbia and Oklahoma City round out the top ten.
Here are the Top 25 rankings for NAIA men’s college golf.
|Rank
|University (First Place Votes)
|Points
|Previous Ranking
|1
|Coastal Georgia (9)
|273
|1
|2
|Keiser (1)
|259
|4
|3
|Texas Wesleyan (1)
|248
|2
|4
|Ottawa (AZ)
|225
|9
|5
|Dalton State
|206
|10
|6
|South Carolina Beaufort
|201
|5
|7
|Point
|200
|T-13
|8
|Victoria
|193
|20
|9
|British Columbia
|181
|7
|10
|Oklahoma City
|177
|3
|11
|Wayland Baptist
|167
|6
|12
|Bellevue University
|142
|18
|T-13
|Southeastern (FL)
|126
|24
|T-13
|Thomas University
|126
|16
|15
|Johnson & Wales University (FL)
|96
|11
|T-16
|Missouri Valley College
|90
|17
|T-16
|Morningside
|90
|22
|18
|Truett-McConnell
|86
|NR
|19
|Central Baptist
|76
|NR
|20
|Grand View
|74
|NR
|21
|Cumberland University
|68
|NR
|22
|Lindsey Wilson College
|43
|NR
|23
|Northwestern Ohio
|33
|8
|24
|Rocky Mountain College
|29
|T-13
|25
|Reinhardt
|27
|NR
Dropped From Ranking: Kansas Wesleyan (#23); Park (MO) (#25); Oregon Tech (#21); Taylor (#15); William Carey (#19); William Woods (#12).
Others Receiving Votes: Oregon Tech, 23; William Carey, 20; William Woods, 20; Mobile, 18; Point Park, 13; Menlo, 10; Indiana Wesleyan, 6; Bethany College (KS), 5; SCAD Savannah, 5; Webber International, 5; Kansas Wesleyan, 4; Our Lady of the Lake, 3; Marian University-Indianapolis, 2; Taylor, 2; Corban University, 1; Mount Mercy, 1; Park (MO), 1.
NJCAA
Midland is back at the No. 1 spot on the NJCAA Bushnell Golfweek Coaches Poll released Friday.
Midland, which had the top spot to begin the season, ranked ahead of Central Alabama, Ranger, Hutchinson and Indian Hills respectively.
Here are the Top 10 rankings for NJCAA boy’s golf.
|Rank
|University (First Place Votes)
|Points
|Previous Rank
|1
|Midland (2)
|65
|2
|2
|Central Alabama (4)
|61
|1
|3
|Ranger (1)
|47
|6
|4
|Hutchinson
|46
|3
|5
|Indian Hills
|45
|T-4
|6
|Odessa
|32
|7
|7
|Eastern Florida State
|24
|NR
|T-8
|Iowa Western
|21
|8
|T-8
|New Mexico JC
|21
|T-4
|10
|John A. Logan
|8
|9
Dropped From Ranking: Calhoun (#10)
Others Receiving Votes: Calhoun, 5; McLennan, 5; Eastern Arizona, 4; Garden City, 1.
Comments