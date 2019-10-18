Sea Island's Plantation Course reopens with renovation by Love Golf Design

Sea Island’s Plantation Course reopened this week after nearly a full year of redesign work by Love Golf Design.

The five-star Georgia property, located on the state’s south-central Atlantic coast about a 90-minute drive north of Jacksonville, Florida, will host the PGA Tour’s RSM Classic on Nov. 21-24. The tournament will use both the Plantation Course and the adjacent Seaside Course.

Sea Island hired Davis Love III and his brother, Mark, to reimagine the Plantation Course. The resort said the duo drew on the history of the course and used classic architectural features in combination with historical hardscape and landscape elements to revitalize the property.

“We’ve been the ‘house architect,’ part of a team at Sea Island that knew the vision and knew what it wanted,” Davis Love III said in media release. “We want everyone to enjoy it and have fun.”

The redesigned Plantation 18 is 6,671 yards off the longest tees with a par of 72.

The Plantation was ranked No. 12 on Golfweek’s Best Courses You Can Play public-access list in the state before the redesign. The resort’s Seaside Course is ranked No. 1 on that list and No. 86 on Golfweek’s Best list of modern courses. The Seaside also is No. 26 on Golfweek’s Best list of resort courses.

The course pays homage in several ways to classical design and to Walter Travis’ original nine holes that opened at Sea Island in 1928. The tips-of-the-cap include a Principal’s Nose bunker – the original of which is on No. 16 of the Old Course at St. Andrews – and several Travis-style mounds in the form of chocolate drops.

It has been part of a $30-million-plus investment in the resort’s golf experience. Added features include a 17,000-square-foot Golf Performance Center, six new “golf in, golf out” cottages, an 18-hole putting course, a new pool and pool house, and an extended practice facility and short-game area, all overlooking the ocean. The resort also will add next month a new King Cottage built for groups golfers, with four bedrooms and private hitting bays.