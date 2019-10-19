CJ Cup at Nine Bridges: Final round tee times, TV info

Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
October 19, 2019

The CJ Cup at Nine Bridges is being staged at Club at Nine Bridges in Jeju Island, South Korea. The 72-hole event is the sixth tournament on the PGA Tour’s 2019-20 schedule.

It is a limited-field event, as there are 78 players competing for a $9.75 million purse.

There is a 13-hour time difference between Nine Bridges and the East Coast, so the final round will be seen live on Saturday night in North America.

Below are the tee times for the final round of the CJ Cup at Nine Bridges.

Final round

1st Tee

Tee time Players
6:45 p.m. Adam Schenk, Charley Hoffman, Jung-gon Hwang
6:55 p.m. Pat Perez, Tommy Fleetwood, Sung Kang
7:05 p.m. Andrew Putnam, Si Woo Kim, Branden Grace
7:15 p.m. Nate Lashley, K.J. Choi, Dylan Frittelli
7:25 p.m. Jason Day, Corey Conners, Sungjae Im
7:35 p.m. Harold Varner III, Rafa Cabrera Bello, Kevin Na
7:45 p.m. Ryan Palmer, Joaquin Niemann, Charles Howell III
7:55 p.m. Kyoung-Hoon Lee, Ryan Moore, Rory Sabbatini
8:05 p.m. Kevin Streelman, Emiliano Grillo, Hideki Matsuyama
8:15 p.m. Graeme McDowell, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Tyrell Hatton
8:25 p.m. Collin Morikawa, Gary Woodland, Ian Poulter
8:35 p.m. Whyndham Clark, Jordan Spieth, Byeong Hun An
8:45 p.m. Justin Thomas, Danny Lee, Cameron Smith

10th Tee

Tee time Players
6:45 p.m. Viktor Hovland, Hyungjoon Lee, Phil Mickelson
6:55 p.m. Kevin Tway, Marc Leishman, Soomin Lee
7:05 p.m. Matt Jones, Lucas Glover, Keith Mitchell
7:15 p.m. Chase Koepka, Jhonattan Vegas, C.T. Pan
7:25 p.m. Sergio Garcia, Adam Long, Chez Reavie
7:35 p.m. Joel Dahmen, Sanghyun Park, Vaughn Taylor
7:45 p.m. Luke List, Troy Merritt, Danny Willett
7:55 p.m. Abraham Ancer, Jazz Janewattananond, Jeongwoo Ham
8:05 p.m. Michael Kim, Kyongjun Moon, Max Homa
8:15 p.m. Billy Horschel, Whee Kim, Scott Piercy
8:25 p.m. Brian Stuard, Yongjun Bae, Chesson Hadley
8:35 p.m. Yi Keun Chang, Wonjoon Lee
8:45 p.m. Tae Hee Lee, Matthew Wolff

TV info

All viewing information is listed in Eastern Daylight Time.

Final round

Saturday evening/Sunday morning
Golf Channel: 10 p.m. Saturday – 2 a.m. Sunday
Replay on Sunday: 6-9:30 p.m.
Replay on Monday: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. and 8-12 p.m.

