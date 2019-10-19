CJ Cup at Nine Bridges: Final round tee times, TV info

The CJ Cup at Nine Bridges is being staged at Club at Nine Bridges in Jeju Island, South Korea. The 72-hole event is the sixth tournament on the PGA Tour’s 2019-20 schedule.

It is a limited-field event, as there are 78 players competing for a $9.75 million purse.

There is a 13-hour time difference between Nine Bridges and the East Coast, so the final round will be seen live on Saturday night in North America.

CJ CUP: Scores | Photos | Updates

Below are the tee times for the final round of the CJ Cup at Nine Bridges.

Final round

1st Tee

Tee time Players 6:45 p.m. Adam Schenk, Charley Hoffman, Jung-gon Hwang 6:55 p.m. Pat Perez, Tommy Fleetwood, Sung Kang 7:05 p.m. Andrew Putnam, Si Woo Kim, Branden Grace 7:15 p.m. Nate Lashley, K.J. Choi, Dylan Frittelli 7:25 p.m. Jason Day, Corey Conners, Sungjae Im 7:35 p.m. Harold Varner III, Rafa Cabrera Bello, Kevin Na 7:45 p.m. Ryan Palmer, Joaquin Niemann, Charles Howell III 7:55 p.m. Kyoung-Hoon Lee, Ryan Moore, Rory Sabbatini 8:05 p.m. Kevin Streelman, Emiliano Grillo, Hideki Matsuyama 8:15 p.m. Graeme McDowell, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Tyrell Hatton 8:25 p.m. Collin Morikawa, Gary Woodland, Ian Poulter 8:35 p.m. Whyndham Clark, Jordan Spieth, Byeong Hun An 8:45 p.m. Justin Thomas, Danny Lee, Cameron Smith

10th Tee

Tee time Players 6:45 p.m. Viktor Hovland, Hyungjoon Lee, Phil Mickelson 6:55 p.m. Kevin Tway, Marc Leishman, Soomin Lee 7:05 p.m. Matt Jones, Lucas Glover, Keith Mitchell 7:15 p.m. Chase Koepka, Jhonattan Vegas, C.T. Pan 7:25 p.m. Sergio Garcia, Adam Long, Chez Reavie 7:35 p.m. Joel Dahmen, Sanghyun Park, Vaughn Taylor 7:45 p.m. Luke List, Troy Merritt, Danny Willett 7:55 p.m. Abraham Ancer, Jazz Janewattananond, Jeongwoo Ham 8:05 p.m. Michael Kim, Kyongjun Moon, Max Homa 8:15 p.m. Billy Horschel, Whee Kim, Scott Piercy 8:25 p.m. Brian Stuard, Yongjun Bae, Chesson Hadley 8:35 p.m. Yi Keun Chang, Wonjoon Lee 8:45 p.m. Tae Hee Lee, Matthew Wolff

TV info

All viewing information is listed in Eastern Daylight Time.

Final round

Saturday evening/Sunday morning

Golf Channel: 10 p.m. Saturday – 2 a.m. Sunday

Replay on Sunday: 6-9:30 p.m.

Replay on Monday: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. and 8-12 p.m.