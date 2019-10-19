Matt Every suspended three months by PGA Tour

The PGA Tour on Friday announced a three-month suspension for Matt Every for a “violation of the PGA Tour Conduct Policy for drugs.”

The official statement from the Tour:

“The PGA Tour announced that Matt Every has been suspended for a period of 12 weeks for a violation of the PGA Tour Conduct Policy for drugs of abuse. He will be eligible to return on Jan. 7, 2020. The Tour will have no further comment on the suspension at this time.”

In a social-media post on Instagram, Every wrote:

“To be clear, I tested positive for cannabis, a drug I do not abuse and a drug I have a legal prescription for in the state of Florida. … I have been prescribed cannabis for a mental health condition by my physician whom has managed my medical for 30 years. … I have no choice but to accept this suspension and move on.”

Every has two PGA Tour victories, the 2014 and 2015 Arnold Palmer Invitational. He joined the Tour in 2010.